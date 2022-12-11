Upon first glace, the 2022 Eagle-Tribune football offensive and defensive Players of the Year could not be more different.
Central Catholic’s Preston Zinter is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound mountain of a man who was hotly pursued by many of the top college football programs in the country, before settling on iconic Notre Dame for his gridiron future.
Andover’s Scotty Brown — listed at a perhaps generous 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds — lacks the stature of his counterpart, utilizing his elite quickness, speed and shiftiness to get the job done. Baseball is his future, at UMass Lowell on scholarship.
They might be dissimilar, but they are both MVPs this fall.
Central Catholic linebacker Zinter is our Eagle-Tribune defensive Player of the Year, while Andover High quarterback Brown is our Eagle-Tribune offensive Player of the Year. (See the complete Eagle-Tribune All-Star football teams on Page D4 and D5).
Brown becomes the ninth straight quarterback to take home the honor. The last non-QB to win the award was Pinkerton’s Manny Latimore in 2013.
This fall, Brown threw for 1,859 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions and ran for 862 yards and 11 TDs, leading Andover to a 10-1 record, the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 title and the Golden Warriors’ first win over Central Catholic since 2012.
Zinter is the fifth linebacker in the last six years to win the honor, and eighth in the last 10 years, and the first Central defensive MVP since Ty Donatio in 2017.
The future Golden Domer finished this fall with 116 tackles, nine for a loss, two interceptions, a sack and three forced fumbles, leading the Raiders to a 9-3 record and a trip to the Division 1 semifinals.
Zinter and Brown also hold the distinction of being four-year varsity standouts and three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Stars.
Brown closed our his career fourth in area history in passing yards with 5,151 yards. He finished behind just Andover legend E.J. Perry IV (8,754), former Lawrence star Nelson “Milwaukee” Valerio (5,907) and ex-Central great Ayden Pereira (5,511).
North Andover resident Zinter played for prep school BB&N as a freshman, before transferring to Central Catholic as a sophomore and starring for three seasons. He was an E-T All-Star as a receiver/tight end as a sophomore (22 catches, 409 yards, 4 TDs) and last fall as a linebacker (69 tackles).
Looking forward, Methuen brothers Drew Eason (2,096, 22 TDs passing) and Shane Eason (1,077 yards, 22 TDs rushing; 776 yards, 9 TDs receiving) both delivered MVP worthy seasons and will be favorites heading into 2023. Brooks’ Joel Mireles of Lawrence (75 tackles) is a favorite on the defensive side in 2023.
But for 2022, Brown and Zinter now join the elite list of Eagle-Tribune football Players of the Year.
