Well, I guess it’s time.
For those who haven’t already heard, this week is my last with the North of Boston Media Group. Recently I was offered the opportunity of a lifetime to cover the Red Sox for The Boston Herald and I will officially start in that new role on Opening Day.
As exciting as this opportunity is, I’d be lying if I didn’t admit leaving is bittersweet.
This is the only workplace I’ve ever known. I got my start here straight out of college as a local town reporter with The Daily News of Newburyport, and while my role and responsibilities have changed over the years my core job has always been the same. To serve our readers by bringing the people of Greater Newburyport, the Merrimack Valley, Southern New Hampshire and the North Shore the best coverage I possibly can.
To be honest, you all made my job easy.
This is a special place filled with communities boasting outstanding local sports traditions. Everywhere I went I met passionate people who cared deeply about their local teams, and getting to tell all of your stories has been an honor and a privilege.
Thanks to this job I got to watch some of the region’s most talented athletes ever grow up before my eyes. I witnessed the highest of highs as athletes realized their state championship dreams, and also the extraordinary resiliency they displayed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic — without question the most disruptive and devastating challenge ever to confront our local sports community.
Thanks to this job I was in the building when the Patriots won their sixth and final Super Bowl championship, and on the day my son was born I got to realize a lifelong dream by joining the Red Sox beat full-time.
I’ve been so blessed to live out this dream, and I owe an enormous debt of gratitude to so many.
First and foremost, thank you to Bill Burt, who took a chance on a young kid from UConn and who has been the most supportive boss I could have ever asked for. Thank you to the whole sports crew, to Duffy, DWill, Hector, Kyle, Phil, Matt, Nick G. and Nick C. for being amazing colleagues, and to the late Mike Muldoon for being such an incredible professional role model and for the laughs we shared all those late nights in the newsroom.
Thank you to John and Sonya for guiding me through the early days of my career and to the Daily News of Newburyport team for welcoming me with open arms. Thank you to all the editors, photographers and paginators, who are the unsung heroes of this whole operation and without whom none of this would be possible.
Thank you to all the athletes, coaches and administrators I had the pleasure of working with, and a special thank you to the people of Greater Newburyport. This feels like deja vu, two years ago I wrote a column very much like this when I first made the jump to the Red Sox beat, and I still mean every word of what I wrote then. Thank you so much for welcoming me into your community, you made me feel at home.
Last but not least, thanks to you, the readers. It’s only because of you I get to do this for a living, and without you I’d probably be working in a nondescript cubicle somewhere.
It’s truly been a pleasure.
Email: mcerullo@bostonherald.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
