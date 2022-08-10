Andover Post 8 edged Belchertown 9-8 in an elimination game in the State American Legion Baseball Commissioners Cup Final Eight on Wednesday.
Louis Cespedes proved to once again be the hero on the mound for Post 8.
Griffin Bucci started, but had to leave the game in the third inning due to illness. Terry Morrissey relieved Bucci, and went 1 2/3 innings.
Cespedes came in to start the fourth -- with Andover trailing 7-4 -- and went the distance to earn the win. He allowed just one earned run on two hits, while striking out eight
Andover tied the game 7-7 in the sixth, then both teams scored in the seventh to push the game into extra innings.
Post 8 took the lead in the ninth, when John Bessette singled and scored on a Terry Morrissey’s sacrifice fly.
In the bottom of the ninth, Cespedes retired the first two batters, before getting into some trouble. But Cespedes bore down and struck out the next batter to seal the win.
Andover will now play on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Hudson, against the winner of Hudson and Natick.
If Natick wins, Andover will have to beat them at 4:30 p.m., and then play Hudson in the championship game. If Hudson beats Natick, Andover will have to beat them twice tomorrow to win the championship.
