METHUEN — Louis Cespedes was looking for a place to play baseball during the summer of 2022, after Lawrence’s American Legion team folded. Longtime Andover Legion coach Joe Iarrobino decided to take a chance on a newly-graduated Lancer.
The move turned out to be a great one for Iarrobino and Post 8, as Cespedes turned into Andover’s ace, before Merrimack College took the flamethrower in as a recruit.
“It took me a minute to get used to the college lifestyle,” said Cespedes with a smile. “I’m a first-generation student, so I didn’t have anyone in my family to talk to about college. Baseball wise, I wish I was a little bit better as a freshman. It’s exactly why I’m playing Legion baseball here with Andover, to work on my skill, and to continue to get higher velocity pitches.”
“It’s an honor to represent my family and my last name at Merrimack. My family is originally from the Dominican Republic, and it’s been great to make them proud while I attend Merrimack.”
Back with Andover Post 8 this summer, Cespedes was back to his dominant ways on Thursday.
With the temperature hovering around 90 degrees, Cespedes pumped his fastball in, reaching 90 MPH several times, striking out 10 and not allowing a run as Andover downed Methuen Post 122 5-4.
Cespedes out-dueled familiar foe Owen Kneeland, in a game that was postponed two weeks ago.
“Louis has consistently been great for us, and we were able to give him some much-needed run support tonight,” said Iarrobino. “He took a come-backer line-drive off of his leg, but still stayed in the game and went into the fifth inning throwing a no-hitter. That’s what we love about Louis.”
This one looked like a pitcher’s duel from the start, and it was scoreless heading into the bottom of the fourth. That was when Andover opened things up, scoring five runs, all coming with two outs.
The first three runs in the inning came on errors, before a two-run double from Brady Carlson made it 5-0.
Cespedes reached 83 pitches and was taken out in the fifth, and that’s when Methuen struck back with some offense of their own. Joey Pride and TJ Mullen drove in two runs with back-to-back doubles, before catcher Alex Borrelli hit a deep triple that scored two more runs to make it 5-4, before the final runner was thrown out at home plate.
Andover then called on Chase Lembo, who came in to get the save. He was as impressive as ever, and struck out Liugianni Fernandez to end the game.
“Chase is always competitive, and he was excellent tonight to seal the deal,” said Iarrobino. “He always comes in and throws strikes. He’s not overpowering, but he knows where the strike zone is.”
Iarrobino hopes that this win over a pesky Methuen team will change the team’s trajectory during the summer season.
