MIDDLETON – There was no magical stretch. There will be no playoff run.
That didn’t stop Connor Chace from being emotional following his final high school hockey game. The captain and his North Andover Scarlet Knights closed out the year at 5-11-4 with a 6-1 loss here against Masconomet Regional at Essex Sports Center.
Chace’s bright future, for just a little bit on Thursday afternoon, took a back seat to the tough fact that he was done.
“It’s sad, definitely sad. Right now, I’m just kind of trying to look forward toward college, but this is tough,” said Chace.
“Both years, we haven’t made the playoffs, but I wish the best for this team. I’m going to miss these boys. I had lots of fun, working hard every day in practice. I couldn’t ask for a better group.”
When you put as much as Chace did into his four hockey seasons at North Andover, the last two on the varsity, you understand why.
“He’s just been a really solid leader for us since freshman year. He’s taken on that role, even on JV,” said Knights’ coach Scott Greene. “He’s a silent leader. He doesn’t do a lot of talking, but he lets his play do that. The kids look up to him, whether on or off the ice. “
Chace, a defenseman by trade, has never been a numbers guy. He’s focused on leadership as the Knights, with only three seniors on the roster, adjusted to life in Division 1.
“I learned about leadership, what it means to be a teammate, and developed a lot of relationships,” Chace said.
While hockey may be finished, Chace is still focused on “big” things, as in the Big-10 Conference.
He’ll enroll in the fall into the business school at Purdue University in Indiana.
“I have a 3.6 (gpa), and I have lots of family out there,” said Chace. “When I got into their business school, I couldn’t pass it up.”
Chace’s legacy will live on in the Knights’ program, through underclassmen like winger Dylan Fitzpatrick.
The junior wore the “A” on his sweater, meaning he was an alternate captain.
“I learned how more to be a leader, with the “A” this year,” said Fitzpatrick, who will be playing lacrosse for the Knights this spring. “I learned from the coaches as well.”
Fitzpatrick says that even as the bad luck and losses piled up, the younger Knights in the program were paying attention.
He feels like better days on the ice lie ahead.
“We’re going to return pretty much the same roster, only with the three seniors. I think there’s a lot in our future for sure. I think we can do a lot next year,” Fitzpatrick said.
“I think everyone is going to grow for sure. Coming back, after the hard losses, coming to practice every day, coming together and working through it, and just being there for each other, we learned a lot. The better the competition, the better you become.”
