TEWKSBURY — An exhausted and overjoyed Amelia Hanscom brushed away a few tears as she was mobbed by teammates, fans and family, receiving hug after emotional hug, before stepping aside to take in the moment.
“I can’t believe it!” said Hanscom. “The feeling is so surreal. We finally get to play in the state championship. It’s such an amazing feeling. To be back to this point is amazing. Now we want to go take the state title home.”
Two years after COVID-19 robbed Andover of the state title game (they were to play Franklin), nothing was going to stop the Golden Warriors on Tuesday.
Led by the low-post duo of Anna Foley and Hanscom and a tenacious defense that caused Central Catholic fits, top-seeded Andover defeated its archrival, the No. 4 Raiders 52-36 in the Division 1 state semifinals in front of a sold-out crown of about 1,200 at Tewksbury High School.
“I can’t even process how happy I am,” said Foley, who scored a game-high 21 points. “I don’t think I’m going to be able to sleep tonight. We knew Central would be our toughest challenge yet. It was amazing to play them on the same court we lost to them last year (in the MVC Cup).
“We didn’t let up from the opening tip, and it’s an incredible accomplishment to be going to the title game.”
Andover (21-1) advanced to the Division 1 state title game, to face No. 3 Springfield Central (20-1) at the Tsongas Center. The date was still TBA, but likely on Saturday.
The Golden Warriors will play for their first outright state championship since Nicole Boudreau powered them to three straight titles from 2010-12. Andover was crowned co-Division 1 champs two years ago, when the title game was cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was an incredible team win,” said tri-captain Morgan Shirley. “We worked so hard to get there, and we’re ready go to work to win the title. It hurt to miss out two years ago, but we’re going back now.”
Andover wasted no time setting the tone on Tuesday.
The Golden Warriors opened the game on a 9-0 run — seven of those points scored by Hanscom — and didn’t allow Central (19-5) a basket for the first 5:18 of play.
“It was really all about the defense,” said Hanscom, who finished with 13 points. “We were ready to go. Our defense was making big plays to create opportunities, and that isn’t light work against a team like Central.”
Marissa Kobelski, Tess Gobiel and Hanscom led an aggressive full-court press that made it difficult for Central to get the ball past center court, and prevented the Raiders from creating any offensive momentum.
“I love playing aggressive,” said Kobelski. “We were communicating well and we were keeping our energy up. It was a big game, and were were ready to go.”
Foley scored nine points in the second quarter, to make it 30-20 at halftime. But she picked up her third foul early in the third quarter, and had to come out of the game.
That was when Central Catholic made its move. All-Scholastic Ashley Dinges (12 points), who was battling foul trouble of her own, scored seven quick points to cut the advantage to 32-27 midway through the quarter.
But Foley checked back in after that, and immediately knocked down a jumper. Kobelski followed with two baskets, and the Golden Warriors were rolling from there.
“We just weren’t good enough tonight,” said Central head coach Casey Grange. “I thought we were prepared, but we just couldn’t get into a rhythm on offense. We had too many turnovers and we gave up too many rebounds. I am proud of our fight, but it just wasn’t out night.”
Once the final seconds ticked off the clock, the court was mobbed by thrilled Golden Warrior fans.
“I thought we played great tonight,” said Andover head coach Alan Hibino. “We played tough and aggressive. We had a lot of people step up tonight that allowed us to take Central’s best punch. I’m so excited and proud of be their coach.”
