SALEM, N.H. -- How was the journey different for the Salem High softball team in 2022?
“Defending the (state) title is the hardest thing to do. The second one is the hardest because everyone is out to get you,” said Blue Devils coach Haley Chandler.
Thursday afternoon, thirteenth-seeded Bedford High came right at the reigning state champs in the Division I playoff opener, and the Bulldogs had their day, knocking out No. 4 Salem, 7-5.
“It was tough. The girls played well. (Bedford) played well, it was a matter of who had more timely hits,” said Chandler. “We were in it, played good defense. They put the ball where we weren’t in a timely matter, and that was it.
“Obviously, it’s a bummer to go out in your first playoff game. We had a strong season, but Division I can be anyone’s division at any time. It happens every single year. It’s just not our year.”
Bedford grabbed the 4-2 lead with two in the first and two more in the third.
The Blue Devils chipped away with a solo home run Kendall Migliorini in the bottom of the fourth and then took their first lead in the fifth.
Addison Lucier beat out an infield single and moved to third on an Ava McNamara single.
Emersen Poulin’s double tied it at 4-4, and Allison Olson broke the stalemate, plating McNamara on an infield ground out.
The excitement was short-lived, though, as Bedford would not be denied, scoring one in the sixth and two more in the top of the seventh.
From there, Bulldogs’ pitcher Erin McCarthy sealed the deal, finishing off the five-strikeout nine-hitter for the win.
Poulin, who had a pair of RBIs, and Jennifer Olson had a pair of hits apiece for Salem, which closes out the year at 13-6.
“The girls played hard and they played well. I’m not upset with their performance, it just didn’t fall our way,” said Chandler.
The loss means that Chandler has to say goodbye to five seniors: Migliorini, Allison Olson, Kaylee DiMarino, Alyssa Forman and pitcher Madison Solt.
“A lot of the girls who are seniors have been on the team for four years. It hurts as a coach to lose kids like that,” said Chandler. “I love them. I adore them, they are great kids.
“They’re awesome. They’re wonderful kids. They’re kind to each other, and they’re supportive of each other. They get it. I’m going to miss them and their leadership a lot.”
The Blue Devils will certainly miss Solt, who pitched them to the title a year ago and has been a constant force in the circle.
“She’s a tough kid, tough mentally, tough physically, and she’s a wonderful teammate,” said Chandler. “She wants everybody to do well.”
Bedford 7, Salem 5
Division 1 First Round
Bedford (7): Beyer dh 5-0-0, Sciuto ss 4-1-2, Lemay c 2-1-1, Duquette cf 4-1-1, McCarthy p 1-0-0, Goterch 1b 3-0-0, Martel 3b 4-2-3, Bergeron 2b 2-0-1, Ducharme rf 4-0-0, Caldwell pr 0-2-0, Totals 29-7-8
Salem (5): J. Olson cf 3-1-2, Lucier ss 4-1-1, Beeley rf 3-1-0, McNamara 3b 3-1-1, Poulin c 4-0-2, A. Olson 1b 4-0-1, DiMarino lf 5-0-0, Ventullo dh 2-0-0, Forman ph 1-0-1, Migliorini 2b 3-1-1, Solt p 0-0-0, Totals 32-5-9
RBI: B — Sciuto, Lemay 2, Martel 2, Bergeron; S — Poulin 2, A. Olson, Migliorini
WP: McCarthy; LP: Solt
Bedford (9-10): 2 0 2 0 0 1 2 — 7
Salem (13-6): 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 — 5
