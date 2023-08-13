FENWAY PARK – I have some baseball analytics pertaining to your 2023 Boston Red Sox.
To put it bluntly, Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde have nothing on your Red Sox when it comes to the numbers:
Bad Sox -- swept by Pirates, Rays in first two weeks of April.
Red Sox -- 8-game winning streak in early May.
Dead Sox -- lose 7 of 9 in late May.
Life Support Sox -- lose 8 of 11 in early June.
Red Sox -- win six in a row in mid-June.
Bad Sox (lose five straight late June, swept by Marlins).
Red Sox (win 8 of 9 in early July and five straight in late July).
Dead Sox (lose 7 of 8 early August, including sweep by Blue Jays).
And, as of today …
Red Sox -- winners of 5 of 7 and 2.5 games out of the third and final Wild Card berth.
You see the numbers. Hard to figure? Or better yet, easy to figure.
The Red Sox are defined by their inconsistency – good, bad, good, bad, etc.
You have to wonder that the “Dead Sox” will make a return?
Not so fast.
This mini-streak, which has the Sox now at 62-56, feels different than the rest. Almost like it might be the 2023 Red Sox when the book is written.
Chris Sale, Trevor Story and Garrett Whitlock, the last two of which were key, dominating figures in this Detroit Tigers series finale (Story: 4-for-4, 2R, 2 SBs; Whitlock: 3 K’s in two perfect innings of relief), are back.
Tanner Houck, who took a line drive in his face in mid-June, is expected to be back in just over a week in a much-needed starter role.
“This is definitely a different team than the one we saw in April,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, whose team was swept convincingly by the Red Sox. “They are talented. They keep coming at you, especially at home. And they are athletic. That first baseman [Triston Casas] looks like a different player, too … This is a very good team.”
The Story & Co. additions, or reinforcements, will be especially needed as the schedule ramps up a bit the rest of the way – Yankees (7 games), Astros (7 games), Orioles (7 games), Rays (5 games), Blue Jays (3 games), Rangers (3 games) and Dodgers (3 games).
That’s a lot of American League iron there on the docket, with a sprinkle of Dodger Blue. Other than the Yankees, it could be argued every team is better than the Red Sox. At least, we thought they were better.
“These guys are all good, important players,” said Red Sox unofficial captain Justin Turner. “You still have to play well, but we know what we have here. We’re a good team. It’s a long season. Just got minimize the valleys.”
Red Sox Baseball Ops President Chaim Bloom told everyone, including the snippy media (me included) that the reinforcements coming back affected the way the team reacted at the trade deadline. Which was basically do nothing.
We're not going to hand out ribbons for "staying in the race," with a salary cap number near $200 million.
Most people weren’t supportive (me included) of Bloom's inactivity in late July.
But it sure does feel a lot different around here.
Obviously, we need to be careful, propping this team on a pedestal it has yet to earn.
But their pitching staff and bullpen has turned into a major strength, possibly a top three staff in baseball with a healthy Whitlock and Houck.
Offensively, there really isn’t a weakness now that Story has returned, particularly the 4-hit dude from Sunday afternoon.
“I like the makeup of our team,” said Turner, who was a catalyst early in the game with towering home run over everything in left field to put the Sox ahead for good, 2-1, in the third inning.
“We have a nice mix of veterans who have been through a lot, and some good, young talent,” said Turner. “I thought this way back when we broke camp in Florida. We’re getting healthy now. But we have to continue playing like this, consistently.”
As for the Red Sox playoff chances, Hinch wouldn’t bet against the "semi-hot" Red Sox.
“They’re the Red Sox,” said Hinch. “They always in it.”
From his mouth to the Baseball Gods ears.
