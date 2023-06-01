PLAISTOW, N.H. – Having come close in recent years to a Division II lacrosse state title, the Timberlane boys appear intent on correcting that shortcoming in the next 10 days.
The third-seeded Owls rewarded 14th-seed Hanover for making a two-hour drive for a first-round match Thursday afternoon by scoring the first goal in five seconds and the first six in the first 5:15 on the way to a convincing 17-6 victory. In Saturday’s quarterfinal, the Owls will play St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover.
Timberlane, which scored the first 13 goals Thursday, is outscoring opponents by an average of 13.7-5.2. Thursday was the fourth straight game scoring at least 15 goals and the 11th overall in its 15-2 season.
“We’ve jumped on a lot of people like that,” said coach Ken Blaszka, whose teams have lost to Portsmouth in the finals and the semifinals the past two years. “Then we pull it back. We try to play our version of lacrosse, which is, as you see, pretty fast paced. We’re team oriented. We push the ball. We create the chaos and rule the chaos. That’s kind of what we’ve been doing.”
At least one Owl thinks the dominating start to the playoffs should send a message to the eight remaining squads.
“It’s very important because it proves that nothing’s changed the past two years,” said senior Braidon Bowman, who had four of the match’s first 13 goals. “We’re ready to go. I think we all work well together. We all have the same goal in mind. and working together, I think we can make something happen.”
The team’s leading scorer, Bowman now has 69 goals on the season.
Jack Condon, who played on the team that lost the 2021 finals as a freshman, clearly made things happen Thursday. The junior took the opening face-off won by Michael Savage and five seconds later scored what would be the first of the five he would have before hitting the eight-minute mark.
“I spent all day getting ready for this game,” said Condon, who has 56 tallies. “The playoffs mean a lot to me, so I was just trying to get my head in the right space to play.”
Deep postseason runs have helped build the Timberlane program. That was in evidence Thursday when four different goalies – each in a different school year – made saves.
“It’s just layers,” Blaszka, said. “We’re talking about layers of wisdom. It’s layers of experience, and that can’t come on a dry-erase board. It can’t come in practice. It takes game experience. Every ounce of time an underclassman can get on a field, especially in a tournament, is gold.”
Another good indication of the program’s quality came when the coach’s postgame interview was interrupted by a Hanover parent who thanked the coach for the sportsmanship shown by his players.
“This game transcends a lot for me at how to be a man, and how to go through life,” Blaszka said. That’s what we’re trying to teach them.”
Winning three more games for the school’s first state title also would be transcending.
“Honestly, if we keep playing the way we did today, we can go all the way,” Condon said. “We have to keep coming out hot, move the ball and keep working hard.”
