LAWRENCE – About 15 months, when Lawrence Pop Warner’s Chris Morales asked for some financial help for the city’s youth football program one of the first to step up was Charlie Daher of Commonwealth Motors.
He offered $5,000 in hopes it would be matched. It was, twice over.
Well, the Lawrence 10 Pop Warner team, nicknamed the Hurricanes, won the Pop Warner New England Regional yesterday, 19-0, advancing to the national championships in Orlando next week.
The players and head coach, according to Morales, Lawrence Pop Warner’s Athletic Director, need some help in getting there, as in $30,000, which includes flight, hotel for a player and one parent, including incidentals, for the nine-day excursion.
Daher has stepped up again, offering $5,000 again.
“We need these stories in Lawrence and we’re getting them,” said the Commonwealth Motors CEO. “I hope other businesses and people can help them out.”
Morales said Daher's initial donation in August of 2018 was the springboard for what transpired yesterday in Lynn when Lawrence shut out Pomperaug, Conn. to improve to 12-1.
"I'm not surprised," said Morales. "Everything changed for us when the support came in (August of 2018). Not only did it give us the financial support we needed, but it showed our kids, parents and coaches that a lot of people are rooting for them. It's amazing the energy it gave us going forward. Honestly, we wouldn't be here without people like Charlie Daher."
Any person on business interested in supporting the Lawrence team should contact Morales at 978-873-4242.
