LAWRENCE – Chelmsford High ended the regular season on a high note at Lawrence High’s expense, dousing the Lancers on their home turf, 35-6.
With the loss, Lawrence ends the regular season at 0-7, while Chelmsford heads to the Division 2 state playoffs with a 7-1 mark.
Lawrence’s determination showed through in the first half, with Chelmsford holding a slim 14-6 lead at the break.
“We never quit. I never quit. I don’t care how the season is going I never stopped coaching. I know my staff won’t stop coaching. Overall, we told them just come out and be prepared to battle,” said Lawrence High coach Rhandy Audate. “But give credit to Chelmsford over there. They definitely made the adjustments. That’s why they are a playoff team. That’s why they have seven wins on the season.”
Lions’ QB Kyle Wilder threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes. Lawrence answered with a dynamic, 76-yard interception return from Euron Reyes.
“I told them before I lined up told that I was on that,” said Reyes. “I saw it, I took my shot and put my team on the board,” Reyes said.
That was as close as Lawrence would get, though.
Wilder tossed two more TDs in the third and the Lions added a Malachi Everett score in the fourth to put it away.
“Mauricio he is one of our best players. He has been battling injuries all season but has been playing both ways for us. He’s really strong on offense and defense,” said Audate. “I couldn’t be more proud of him and what he has been accomplished, not just on the field but off the field … just very proud of him.”
Lawrence now awaits an opponent in a non-playoff game next week.
