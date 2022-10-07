CHELMSFORD – Despite last week’s tough loss to Tewksbury, North Andover High played like it was still right in the thick of things when it came to the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 race on Friday night … For one half.
Chelmsford High, nursing a tenuous 7-0 lead at the break, laid its claim to the top spot, dominating the final 24 minutes and handing the Knights their third straight defeat by a 35-0 margin. North Andover falls to 2-3 and 0-2 in the MVC.
“They’re a good team. They were very physical. And we just had a hard time getting any juice on offense,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski. “We were always off schedule and couldn’t get the ball to the 50.
“They seemed to be more physical up front and they used that to their advantage. It’s just hard when you can’t match up with that. We have to circle the wagons and focus on next week.”
For a half, the Knights and Lions slugged it out with Chelmsford owning a 151-93 edge in yardage and a seven-point advantage on the scoreboard, thanks to Malakai Everett’s 5-yard TD burst and the first of five straight PAT kicks from Michael Bierwirth.
“Our defense played great I thought in the first half. It was a good football game at seven-nothing,” said Dubzinski, whose club at the time was just one tide-turning play from a tie.
“They’re tough on defense, and we couldn’t get (the big play). It was tough sledding in there. We couldn’t run, couldn’t pass. When that happens, there’s not much you can do.”
That game-changer never came and Chelmsford left no doubt after the break.
Joseph Tays punctuated the opening march of the second half (75 yards on 9 plays) and QB Kyle Wilder tossed a TD pass and ran for two more, the latter coming inside the final two minutes to pump the final margin one last time.
“They came out and the big thing was they drove right down the field and showed their dominance,” said Dubzinski of the initial drive.
North Andover just couldn’t find a way to get the offense in gear and was outgained, 335-148, for the night.
Defensively, the Knights showed some toughness and grit, fighting to the end.
Linebacker Hunter Scott had a huge sack to stymie a last first-half Chelmsford drive. Jake Saalfrank added a sack and was big all night from his defensive end spot. James Federico led the defensive hit parade, while Zach Wolinski had a first-half interception.
“The defense works hard,” said Dubzinski. “We didn’t put them in the best position in the second half. We saw it slipping away quick, and we took some shots on fourth down that we normally wouldn’t do. We just put them in a tough spot to defend the goal line.”
