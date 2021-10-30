NORTH ANDOVER -- With the game on the line in the final moments, Methuen's Abe Chiocca saw his chance, and knew he had to make the play.
"I knew the guys needed a big play," said Chiocca. "North Andover threw a pass and I was just going to swat the ball down and break it up. I saw the ball was under-thrown and I thought, 'I can make the play,' and I did. After the pick, my mind was running. I just ran with the ball, and I was so hyped up."
North Andover opened the fourth quarter with two touchdowns, and with under three minutes to go drove to the Methuen 22-yard line for a shot at a go-ahead score.
But Methuen senior Chiocca stepped in front of a receiver to intercept the pass, and the Rangers ran out the clock from there to earn a hard-fought 23-19 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
"This was a really big win," said Methuen quarterback Drew Eason. "We played really well in the first half, then we let it slip away in the second half before Abe made that huge play to save the game. That was the most hyped I've ever been for a play. That was an incredible play by Abe."
With the win, the Rangers closed out the regular season 6-2, while the Scarlet Knights finished 3-5. They'll both wait for the state tournament pairings to be announced, likely sometime Monday.
"North Andover gave us all we could handle and we really had to step up," said Methuen receiver/defensive back Will McKinnon. "They're one of the best teams in Division 2. Last year we had a game come down to the wire with them also, so it feels good to get the win."
For most of the first three quarters, it didn't appear Methuen would need any heroics.
The Rangers opened the game with a bang. On the game's opening play, Eason tossed a shovel pass to freshman Josh Kwakye for a 45-yard gain, setting up a 7-yard touchdown pass to McKinnon.
Methuen then forced North Andover to turn the ball over on downs, and five plays later Eason hit Jason Silverio for a 27-yard touchdown.
The Scarlet Knights struck back with some trickery, as receiver Zach Wolinski took a reverse pitch and threw a pass back to wide-open quarterback Jack O'Connell for a 15-yard score.
But Eason added his third touchdown of the first half, hitting McKinnon for a 14-yard score and a 26-6 lead at halftime.
"In the first half the passing game was really working," said Eason, who finished with 239 passing yards. "Then they started really sending blitzers, so we went to the run game and that was also working."
North Andover, however, wasn't going to go away easy.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, O'Connell -- who finished with 243 passing yards -- rolled to his right, took off and sprinted in for a 4-yard touchdown.
Scarlet Knight Hunter Scott then recovered a fumble at the Methuen 21-yard line, and three plays later Jack Ferullo slammed in for a 1-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 23-19.
Methuen drove to the North Andover 5-yard line, but Ferullo intercepted a halfback pass in the end zone to give the Scarlet Knights a chance at a game-winning drive. O'Connell then hit Wolinski with a pair of passes of 22 and 36 yards to the Ranger 22, before Chiocca stepped up.
"I knew if I didn't get that, there's a good chance they score," said Chiocca. "It would have been a whole different situation. So I knew I had to make the play. We played hard, and we pulled off the win."
Eason then ran for two first downs to ice the victory.
"We knew someone on our defense would make a play," said Eason. "When Abe made that pick I was so relieved. After that, I knew we had the win. This means it looks like we'll get a home game in the playoffs, so this was a great way to end the regular season."
Methuen 23, North Andover 19
Methuen (6-2): 8 15 0 0 — 23
North Andover (3-5): 0 6 0 13 — 19
First Quarter
M — Will McKinnon 7 pass from Drew Eason (McKinnon pass from Eason), 8:27
Second Quarter
M — Jason Silverio 27 pass from Eason (Omar Aboutoui kick), 11:50
NA — Jack O'Connell 15 pass from Zach Wolinski (rush failed), 8:38
M — McKinnon 14 pass from Eason (Abe Chiocca pass from Braedan Carter), 3:42
Fourth Quarter
NA — O'Connell 4 run (Camden Bethel kick), 11:30
NA — Jack Ferullo 1 run (kick failed), 10:35
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Methuen (27-151) — JP Muniz 14-86, Drew Eason 12-54, Alex Borelli 1-11; North Andover (20-110) — Jack Ferullo 9-64, Jack O'Connell 11-46
PASSING: Methuen — Eason 14-19-0, 239, Muniz 0-1-1; North Andover — O'Connell 15-29-1, 243, Zach Wolinski 1-1-0, 15
RECEIVING: Methuen — Jason Silverio 5-84, Will McKinnon 4-57, Josh Kwakye 1-45, Anesti Touma 3-29, Muniz 1-24; North Andover — Nick Ankiewicz 3-80, O'Connell 1-15, AJ Lawrence 3-32, Wolinski 3-68, Ferullo 3-22, D'Andre King 3-41
