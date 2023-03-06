The Red Sox barely made it one turn through the rotation before the club's starting pitchers started dropping like flies.
Garrett Whitlock is still working his way back from hip surgery and likely won't be ready until mid-April. Brayan Bello had an early-spring setback and is likely on a similar timetable. James Paxton, who has barely pitched in three years due to injury, only made it 1.2 innings into his Grapefruit League debut before he suffered a hamstring strain that'll sideline him for the near future.
It's not ideal, but the Red Sox can survive those injuries as long as they have their big dog, and Monday the Red Sox finally let Chris Sale off his leash.
Sale's highly anticipated spring debut went as well as anyone could have hoped. The lefty pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks while striking out two. He also recorded two flyouts and two groundouts.
His fastball had life, and at one point he cranked it up to 96 mph to punctuate his first inning with an emphatic strikeout. Overall he threw 31 pitches, 24 for strikes.
"It was awesome,” Sale told NESN’s Jahmai Webster on the TV broadcast. "It took a long road. Everybody knows what happened not only to myself but everybody in this organization really lifting me up to get me to this spot. And I’m just really appreciative of it."
That Chris Sale looked like Chris Sale, and even more importantly did not suffer any setbacks, was a huge development for the Red Sox. Sale was once among the best pitchers in baseball but has barely gotten on the mound over the past three years thanks to a string of injuries.
If he can get back to being that guy again, there's no telling what kind of impact he could have.
Sale still has a long way to go before fans can start celebrating his return. He's still in line to make four more spring training starts before the regular season begins, and from there it'll be a long six-month journey through what the Red Sox hope will be a strong 2023 campaign.
Whether Sale can make it through the entire season healthy remains an open question, but the only way he'll be able to do it is by making it through his next start. Monday was a great first step, the first of what Sale and the Red Sox hope are many more to come.
Turner hit in face by pitch
While Sale's performance was an obvious positive, the afternoon took a sharp turn in the bottom of the first inning when Justin Turner was hit in the face by a pitch from Tigers starter Matt Manning.
Turner immediately left the game, walking off under his own power with a towel over his face, and was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance for further evaluation. The Red Sox announced shortly afterwards that he's being treated for soft tissue injuries and monitored for a concussion, and is stable, alert and in good spirits given the circumstances.
Turner, 38, was one of Boston's primarily offseason free agent signings and is projected to replace J.D. Martinez as the starting designated hitter. The club said doctors will continue monitoring his condition and the Red Sox will provide more updates when they're available.
