BOSTON — For a brief moment, we got a glimpse of the old Chris Sale.
The “new” Chris Sale, the one fighting his way back from Tommy John surgery, has spent the playoffs getting his teeth kicked in at every turn. He was much crisper in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday night, but after allowing the Astros to put runners at the corners with one out in the fourth it looked like deja vu all over again.
Then Sale got angry, dialed it up and rediscovered just who he really is.
Sale’s performance to get out of the jam was a sight to behold. He went right at Carlos Correa and dominated him on three straight pitches for the strikeout, and then he turned up the heat against Kyle Tucker, eating him alive with four straight fastballs between 97-98 mph.
The last one, a 98.5 mph heater, was the fastest pitch Sale has thrown in three years. Tucker stood no chance, and as Sale walked off the mound after the strikeout you could hear him shouting from halfway across the Back Bay.
In the Disney version of this story, the Red Sox come to life and rally in the bottom of the inning. Boston seizes control, wins in thrilling fashion and flies back to Houston with a 3-2 series lead and a chance to get back to the World Series.
But this wasn’t going to be that kind of movie.
The story that played out at Fenway instead was much less satisfying. The top of the Red Sox order went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the fourth, failed to score with two on and no outs in the bottom of the fifth, and then when Sale came back out to face the top of the Astros lineup for a third time to start the sixth, he had no reinforcements waiting in the bullpen.
Sale did finally run out of gas and was eventually knocked out by his nemesis Yordan Alvarez with a two-run double. Houston surged ahead to take a 6-0 lead and the Red Sox never seriously threatened again.
“I was good for five and I (stunk) for one,” Sale said after the 9-1 loss.
The unfortunate last inning aside, the Red Sox couldn’t have asked for more from Sale, and they couldn’t have done less to support him. The offense went 12 up, 12 down through the first four innings and failed to capitalize on their best chance while the game was still competitive.
Then, after spending the season proactively making sure to protect his pitchers from danger, Alex Cora exposed Sale to the Astros best hitters one too many times and even let him face a batter in Alvarez who had crushed him twice in the game already.
“He was throwing the ball great. There was some weak contacts throughout the night. He was in command,” Cora said, adding there was no consideration to pulling Sale earlier or walking Alvarez. “I understand how people think, but there were two lefties coming up too in that pocket, right? Brantley, who he did an amazing job early on, and we had Alvarez. Still he is who he is, but he is Chris Sale. He’s a lefty. He has made a living getting lefties out.”
But in fairness, the Red Sox failures extend much further back than just Game 5.
By the time Rafael Devers hit his solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, Boston had gone scoreless over 14 consecutive innings dating back to the first inning of Game 4. In fact, the last time Boston scored on something other than a home run was all the way back in the third inning of Game 3, when Christian Vazquez had an RBI single just before Christian Arroyo’s two-run bomb.
That’s a long time to leave the proverbial assembly line stalled out. Meanwhile, when the Astros have gotten going, they’ve seemingly rounded the bases like a conga line.
There are a lot of reasons why the Red Sox will be going back to Houston trailing 3-2 in the series, but at the end of the day, the Astros have flat out beaten them. They’ve made the key plays late, they’ve gotten the big hits, and they’ve gotten the big outs. and the Red Sox haven’t.
The Red Sox aren’t dead — Houston’s response after going down 2-1 in ugly fashion is proof of that — but things definitely don’t look good. But of all the things that have gone wrong these past two nights, you can’t say Sale was part of the problem.
The old Chris Sale came to play on Wednesday. It’s a shame nobody else did.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
