BOSTON — The Red Sox may be off Monday, but it'll be a busy day for Chris Sale.
Boston's ace is flying to Pensacola, Florida for an appointment with Dr. James Andrews, where the renowned surgeon is going to give Sale a second opinion on the inflamed elbow that's landed him on the 10-day injured list.
The Sox are also sending head trainer Brad Pearson along for the trip.
"I actually just talked to (Sale)," Alex Cora said. "He just wants to make sure he has all the facts before he talks to you guys. He wants to see where we’re at with it and all the opinions that he wants to get, and then he goes from there.
"It’s not that he’s hiding from you guys (in the media). He just wants to be straight up and have all the information when he talks to you guys. Which I think is fair.”
Fans often shudder when they hear Andrews' name because it's rarely followed by good news, but the Sox are hoping to get some. Sale's trip to Florida also follows a rather cryptic press conference from Dave Dombrowski.
More to come...
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
