Talent and confidence have never been issues for Christian Arroyo.
A decade ago Arroyo helped lead USA Baseball to a gold medal at the 2012 U18 Baseball World Cup, earning tournament MVP honors as starting shortstop and as the team’s top hitter. He was a first-round pick out of high school in the following summer’s 2013 MLB Draft and a top 100 prospect during his rise to the big leagues.
Since coming to the Red Sox he’s become a popular and outspoken presence in the clubhouse, but for all his ability injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential in the majors.
If there’s ever a year for Arroyo to put it all together, however, this is it.
The Red Sox middle infield situation right now is a mess. Xander Bogaerts was lost in free agency and the club hasn’t yet made any additions to replace him. On top of that, Trevor Story recently underwent elbow surgery and is likely to miss most if not all of the coming season.
Kiké Hernández could help fill one of those gaps by shifting back to the infield, but that would just create another hole in center field. With anyone the Red Sox bring in likely to have flaws, Arroyo could give the club a huge lift by staying healthy and becoming a consistent, reliable contributor.
In three years with the Red Sox Arroyo has appeared in almost exactly a full season’s worth of games (158), batting .273 with a .747 OPS while scoring 61 runs with 15 home runs and 69 RBI. That’s not bad, and if the Red Sox can get that level of production from whoever suits up at second base this season they’ll consider it a win.
Arroyo’s continued to improve over time too, and upon his return from injury last August he emerged as one of the club’s top hitters, batting .329 with an .806 OPS in the second half.
Even if he isn’t likely to maintain that level of performance over the long haul, you can’t argue Arroyo hasn’t earned a shot.
The trouble for Arroyo isn’t ability, it’s durability. Since coming to Boston in 2020 Arroyo has spent seven different stints on the injured list for a variety of ailments, and asked recently about his role in the wake of Trevor Story’s injury Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said he thinks Arroyo is good enough to start but they need to protect themselves given his track record.
“From a talent perspective I think it’s there, to me for us to have the roster that we want we need to have as many good options for Alex [Cora] as possible,” Bloom said. “Obviously Christian has battled some injuries so for that reason alone we want to be able to have more insulation, but even without that track record that’s part of our responsibility, to make sure we have a lot of good options to help us withstand those ups and downs.”
Obviously Arroyo can’t prove he can be an everyday player until he actually does it, but if he can stay on the field there will be an enormous opportunity there for the taking.
