Painful as the journey may have been, Christian Vazquez can’t be too disappointed by how his 2022 season worked out.
Traded at midseason by the only club he’s ever known, the former Red Sox catcher is now set to suit up for the Houston Astros in the World Series. While he chases his second championship ring, his former Boston teammates have now spent the past few weeks sitting at home following the club’s disappointing last place finish.
Yet no matter what happens in the next week, Vazquez’s future is as murky as it is fascinating.
Vazquez is set to become a free agent, and once the offseason begins he’ll be highly sought after as one of the top catchers on the open market. Given Boston’s own uncertain future at the catcher position, is it unreasonable to imagine a reunion between the Red Sox and Vazquez?
Even in the immediate aftermath of the trade, Vazquez hinted he might be open to the possibility of a return.
“You never know, I’m going into free agency next year. You never know,” Vazquez told reporters during his introductory press conference in Houston back on Aug. 2 before complimenting Boston and its fans. “Let’s see what happens. It’s a business, like I said before. But I love you guys. You were very good to me and my family, and I’m going to miss you guys.”
Since the trade Vazquez has primarily served as Houston’s back-up catcher, and following the deal the Red Sox went out and acquired Reese McGuire from the Chicago White Sox. He and rookie Connor Wong finished the year as Boston’s primary catchers, with fellow incumbent Kevin Plawecki being designated for assignment in early September after falling out of the regular rotation.
McGuire actually outperformed Vazquez offensively during the final two months, batting .337 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over 36 games compared to Vazquez’s .250 with one home run and 10 RBI over 35 games. Wong acquitted himself decently as well, playing good defense despite an underwhelming .188 average, but over the long haul Vazquez has by far the best and longest track record of success.
Despite McGuire and Wong’s strong finish Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom indicated he expects upgrading the catcher spot will be an area of emphasis this offseason.
“I think both of these guys showed well, which is good for them and good for us,” Bloom said at the Red Sox year-end press conference. “They definitely raised the floor of what we have, that said this is one of the areas I fully expect to explore additions. It’s nice to know that we have two guys that are familiar with how we do things and showed a lot of good things, but we owe it to ourselves and everybody who cares about this team to get better and catcher certainly isn’t going to be an exception to that.”
Vazquez won’t be the only catcher available — Chicago Cubs standout Willson Contreras should be the top option on the market — but he has proven himself a fit in Boston and is already well acquainted with the club’s pitching staff.
It’s also not unprecedented for a player traded midseason to sign back with their original team the following offseason, New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman is a notable recent example. He was dealt midseason to the Chicago Cubs in 2016 for then-prospect Gleyber Torres, and after helping lead the Cubs to their first World Series championship in 108 years he subsequently rejoined the Yankees on a five-year deal.
At age 32 and with 681 career games at catcher under his belt already, the Red Sox may be hesitant to bring Vazquez back on a long-term deal. But if both sides are interested and the price is right, why not?
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.