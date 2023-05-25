Tristan Ciampa remembered talking to Northern Essex Community College baseball coach Jeff Mejia during his senior season at Wilmington High in 2019.
Barely.
“I remembered he came to see me a few times, but I don’t remember much, other than he was interested in me attending Northern Essex,” recalled Ciampa. “I was interested, too, not knowing a lot about him or the schools, but the fact I wanted to play more baseball.”
Coach Mejia remembers the recruiting experience a little differently.
“Tristan didn’t throw it very hard, about 78 (mph) to 82,” recalled Mejia. “But you could see he was small. I just loved the way he competed. I loved it. Then he’d move to shortstop, which showed his athleticism. I guessed he had a much higher ceiling.”
Two things happened after Ciampa committed and attended NECC: Mejia guessed right. and Ciampa became the “luckiest kid in the world.”
Ciampa is a poster child for this National Junior College Athletic Association Div. 3 World Series run for NECC baseball.
He not only hasn’t lost a game, but he leads the nation in wins with 10. and he has 71 strikeouts over 50 innings.
Recently he added another chit to resume … closer. He earned two saves and a win over the last two weekends in relief.
And his story — every NECC athlete, of course, has a story — isn’t just about finding his niche and developing into a good athlete.
He, like many others before him and with him, says NECC changed his life for the better.
“Honestly, I was very lazy in high school. I loved baseball, but I had no work ethic,” said Ciampa. “When I got here (in 2020, during COVID) and started working out with the guys I realized I was behind them physically and mentally.
“I had never committed to lifting weights and throwing every day,” said Ciampa. “It was my first lesson on being an adult.”
Ciampa didn’t just say he wanted to play baseball at a four-year school, preferably Div. 1, but he lived it.
He was a bullpen arm last year, a steady guy for most of the regular season. Over the last few weeks he became a stopper and more dominant.
But during the regionals, a hard grounder came at him and hit his throwing hand. He had to leave the game and was never really the same again.
“What we saw this year, we started to see at the end of last year,” said Mejia. “We really could’ve used him, healthy, at the World Series last year. But it wasn’t meant to happen.”
This season has been everything Ciampa had hoped for and, really, worked for.
About 10 pounds of muscle added to his frame, and a fastball steady between 88 and 92 mph, he became dominant.
He has a 1.44 earned run average, just behind another dominant NECC pitcher, Jairo Vazquez, who is 7-0 with a 1.06 ERA.
Because NECC has two more “high-end” starters in Jagger Iovinelli (8-1, 2.21) and Alex Sweeney (5-0, 3.11), Mejia got the idea of moving Ciampa to the bullpen, primarily in a closer role.
“First of all he’s built for it, mentally,” said Mejia. “And we have some good starters. Sometimes, especially when you’re playing teams this good, you need to finish games with a top-notch guy.”
Ciampa leapt at the opportunity when Mejia went to him a few weeks with the possibility.
“I don’t care when I pitch. I just want to pitch,” said Ciampa. “I honestly love it. I love everything about it, especially the one-on-one competition. If the team needs me in the bullpen, I’m good.”
Oh yes, Ciampa more than good. He recently accepted a scholarship offer to pitch at Div. 1 St. Bonaventure in the fall.
Dreams can come true.
“I’ve never been this happy in my life,” said Ciampa, who has also upgraded his academic standing over his three years.
“I owe so much to Northern Essex — so much. This place taught me everything I needed to know about being a true, team player. I’ve also become a better human being because of this place. Words can’t describe it.”
As for this weekend, which begins on Saturday night against No. 5 seed Joliet (Ill.) Junior College, it appears Ciampa will be manning the bullpen.
“We have a lot of guys with World Series experience from last year,” said Ciampa. “We are going here with one goal, to win a national championship. I can’t wait!”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.