A senior season as good as Matthias Latham had deserved a much better finish.
Latham, the Central Catholic senior, was severely hobbled by a sprained ankle, couldn’t practice all week and then left all he could muster on the field in Friday night’s Raider playoff loss to Saint John’s Prep.
“He gutted it out, even though he couldn’t play on offense,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos of his safety/signal caller on defense. “He still had six tackles and an interception, basically on one leg. He gave us everything he had, just a great leader.”
Latham, like most of his Raider teammates, did his best this weekend to try and put the loss behind him. Unlike the other Raiders, he won’t get the opportunity for one last shot on Thursday morning when Central collides with Lawrence High.
“It definitely stinks losing. I’ve been a little sad, but I’m glad I got to finish with my team,” said Latham, who wasn’t sure the ankle would allow him to get on the field against the Prep.
“With my family and friends, I have great group behind me. My friends have been distracting me as much as possible. I re-watched the game (Sunday), it was rough.”
Latham re-sprained the ankle deep into the second half.
By that time, the outcome had been decided. On Friday night, the captain admits, Central wasn’t the better team.
“It was going to be whoever was the more physical team would win the game,” said Latham.
“They were the more physical team. They leaned on us in the third quarter and broke away.”
Latham now will focus on getting the Raiders ready for Lawrence, as best as he can. It’s an emotional week for sure at Central. Even though he can’t be on the field, he’ll be in the mix.
“We’re really going to have to put some pieces in the right spots,” said Latham, noting that he’s not the only Raider star that won’t be in the lineup on Thursday.
“We have a really good group of kids. I enjoy being around the team. Being around them will boost my mood.”
An Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Eastern Mass. All-Scholastic as a junior, Latham certainly didn’t disappoint this fall.
Defensively, he was dominant at times, and offensively he ran 75 times for 633 yards, scoring 11 touchdowns.
“On both sides of the ball, he was extraordinary,” said Adamopoulos. “He’s definitely in the upper echelon of players I’ve had in my coaching career.”
A DIFFERENT THOUGHT ON TURKEY DAY
Doesn’t New Hampshire already have it right?
The recent awful news that emanated out of Haverhill and subsequent cancellation of the annual Haverhill-Lowell Thanksgiving brought the discussion of the schedule and Turkey Day games back into vogue.
Then, Winnacunnet High of Hampton Beach stepped in and decided to step up to play Lowell, which accepted.
That caused some football types in the Granite State to rally the troops in support of teams playing on Thanksgiving.
So, let’s tackle a couple things in this conversation.
New Hampshire’s playoffs ended last week in D-III and D-IV, this week in D-II and conclude Saturday with Londonderry and Bedford playing for the title in D-I.
There is one Thanksgiving game – in Manchester – and for everyone else, it’s hoop/hockey/wrestling season.
What is so wrong with that? Thanksgiving football just isn’t what it used to be. In 90% of the games, the tradition has run its course.
Lawrence doesn’t play Lowell anymore. Things change.
North Andover and Andover will be a rivalry game whether they play it on Wednesday night or they play it in September.
Think about the kids from Methuen and Central.
Is it a good thing for these kids to play an emotional/physical war on Friday night and then to come back on Thursday morning to play a game?
Or consider coach Brian St. Pierre at St. John’s Prep. He’s got a Super Bowl date with Springfield Central in two weeks. But first, the Eagles have to face rival Xaverian on Thanksgiving. Sorry, but if I’m St. Pierre, I’m playing my seniors who don’t usually see the field along with my JV team on Thursday.
I’m not risking an injury to any starters, not with a state title shot in the near future.
I have always been with the New Hampshire way. Play your schedule. Play your playoffs. Move on to winter.
And along comes Winnacunnet, which last played a game on Nov. 4. They probably turned in equipment a day or two later and have not practiced since.
You’re going to ask kids who’ve been off for weeks to try and prepare for a football game on four days of work? How smart is that?
Props to the Warrior players for wanting to step up and do Lowell a solid. The Red Raiders were victims in the hazing mess at HHS. But you have to wonder if this was a smart choice by the adults involved.
