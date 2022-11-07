Friday night against Lynn Classical in the playoff opener, the Andover High football program honored the memory of the late Thomas Sheehan (Class of ’88), who passed away during the Covid-forced spring season in 2021. At that time, Connor and Will Sheehan were following in their dad’s footsteps with the Andover football program.
How great a player was Tom Sheehan?
John Perry, who played at AHS with Tom and went on to star at UNH adding an extensive coaching career in college and the NFL, said of his teammate Sheehan: “In all my years of playing and coaching football, I have never seen anybody hit like Tom Sheehan.”
Connor graduated and Will is now a senior. So, Friday night, the team wore orange shirts and socks to honor Tom’s memory.
Will certainly would have made dad proud with his performance in the victory over Classical.
The fullback/defensive end led with 12 tackles, a sack, four tackles for loss and a pass deflection.
“He was our player of the game,” said coach EJ Perry. “It was great for the team to honor Tom’s memory like that. Will’s had a terrific year, and this was certainly a special night.”
VALLEY FLEX
Six Merrimack Valley Conference teams qualified for the playoffs, and it was certainly a good weekend overall.
The MVC went 5-1, including all three entries in the Division 1 field – Andover, Central and Methuen – moving on to the state quarters.
Add in Chelmsford picking up a solid “W” in D-2 and Billerica taking care of business, in their D-3 opener, and the MVC can certainly take a bow.
The only loss was Tewksbury falling to Marlborough at home.
ASTROS’ BACK TALK
Even the most ardent Pinkerton Academy football backer would not compare this year’s 8-2 club with some of the legendary Astros’ teams of the past.
Still, it’s tough to knock the season the one-two backfield combo of Cole Yennaco and Jacob Albert have had.
Together, they’ve combined for 28 touchdowns and 1,593 yards on the ground.
Still, compared to some of the Astros’ legends? Coach Brian O’Reilly wasn’t about to go there.
“They’re terrific backs,” said O’Reilly of the four-year varsity duo. “They’re not Ryan Mihalko (Notre Dame) and Joe Segreti (Holy Cross) who went on to play at the highest level, but I’ll take them.”
There’s also a guy by the name of, oh Matt Jordan (UMass), who might have been the most dominant high school back these eyes have ever seen.
He and Ralph Fast were pretty darn good together, too.
One underrated part to the Yennaco-Albert connection? Toughness.
Those two took some serious shots on Friday night, a couple of which crossed the line into questionable, and the two of them just kept coming.
Not bad for a couple baseball guys. Both are prized Merrimack College recruits and won a state title with the Astros last spring.
If you are keeping track at home, Albert now has 982 yards on the ground for the year. He’ll be looking to cross the 1,000-yard threshold in the quarters against Bishop Guertin this week.
GOOD LUCK, DAN
My heart goes out to Timberlane senior Dan Post, who went down late in Friday night’s win over Concord with an apparent knee injury.
Post had already rehabbed a torn ACL in the 2021 D-II state semifinals, so to see him hurt the other truly is sad, man.
Best wishes, Dan. This corner is pulling for you.
REGGIES ROLLING
Lost a little bit in the shuffle on Thursday night was Greater Lawrence Tech’s third straight win, this one a 45-28 decision at Saugus.
Veteran Richard Torpey ran for three TDs and the frosh sensation Gustavo Varela continues to dazzle with a game-high 133 rushing yards and two scores of his own.
The Reggies forced five Saugus turnovers in the win.
Greater Lawrence now will face Monty Tech in the first round of the State Vocational playoffs on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.