Matt Downer didn’t have the basketball career, playing-wise, he had hoped for coming from a basketball family.
In fact, he has accepted the honor as being the fourth best Downer … of four Downers.
“My mom was definitely the best,” said Matt of his mom, Sue (Stewart) Downer, a former Eagle-Tribune All-Star at St. Mary’s and scholarship player at Merrimack College before her Hall of Fame coaching career at Central Catholic.
“My dad was pretty good on some good teams (at North Andover High),” said Matt, referring to his dad, Chad, who was a Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney All-Star as a senior. “And my sister Emily (2020 Eagle-Tribune Super-Teamer) was very good at Central Catholic … Yup, I’m fourth. I can accept that.”
Matt played freshmen, JV and varsity basketball at Central, as a role player.
Matt realized in junior high that any future role in basketball after high school wouldn’t necessarily be on the court.
“I remember in middle school at some point writing down my dream job would be as a head coach or general manager,” said Matt. “I wasn’t the greatest player, but I always have loved the game.”
Well, guess who is the Bryant University Club Basketball President these days, the same Bryant team playing in the National Club Basketball Association (NCBA) national championship in Erie, Pa. this weekend.
Yup. Matt Downer.
Bryant is among 105 colleges/universities that are part of the NCBA, broken down into 16 conferences and five regions, and they were on a bus on Thursday to play for a national title.
Downer was among a few guys that started the club program, recreationally, in his freshman year at the school with an informal league with teams, and only this past August the school agreed to fund the program as a NCBA member.
“It was incredible news,” said Matt of the school’s signing on. “This season has been an amazing ride. Club sports are a big deal at a lot of schools. It’s a great way to stay connected to sports and representing your school.”
Matt is also the team’s assistant coach. Bryant women’s basketball director of operations, Haley Connors, is the head coach.
“I’ve learned so much being around Haley,” said Matt, of the Bryant alum. “She knows so much about the game, calling out the right defensive schemes, out-of-bounds plays … She’s really good at settling guys down.”
The underrated aspect of this story is how Bryant made it to the Erie in the first place in only its first year.
“It wasn’t as if we planned to be this good, but as the season went along and we kept doing well against some good teams, our mantra became ‘What about us?’” said Matt.
Bryant finished 15-4 for the year and was 10-4 in their conference, suffering two “respectable” losses to the then-No. 1 ranked team in the country, Boston College.
In the “regional” Bryant beat then-No. 10 UConn and No. 12 Albany before facing off again with B.C., on the Chestnut Hill campus.
Bryant stunned B.C., 84-82, in the New England regional to earn one of the five bids to Erie. Three at-large teams were added, including B.C.
“It was one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been involved with,” said Matt. “I remember saying to the guys on the floor before the game, ‘Nobody thinks we can win this except everyone in this huddle.’ It was very close until the end, but we hung there and never lost our confidence.”
Part of Matt’s job as “president” is planning, which includes scheduling games, practice, buses, etc. for the team.
And yes, Bryant does have a star player. His name is John Shannon, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard/forward, who scored 50 points over two games against Assumption, to get Bryant to the regionals.
“He’s a little undersized forward, lanky, but you can put him anywhere and he can score,” said Matt. “He’s definitely our main guy.”
Matt will be graduating next month and begin his Master’s Degree in accounting in the fall. This summer he has internship at PWC.
But if he had his druthers, his dream job of the future might be as an architect ... as in a basketball architect.
As in the next Brad Stevens.
“Hoops has been my first love since I started going to the gym with mom at Central Catholic when I was 5-years old. I remember it vividly,” said Matt. “I love this. I really do. Who knows where it goes.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.