Nothing against girls high school lacrosse in the Greater Hartford area, particularly when it comes to watching his daughter, but Mike Cavanaugh Jr. was hoping to be doing amped-up work at the office in Storrs, Conn., this past week.
But when UConn men’s hockey lost to UMass Lowell two weeks ago, 2-1, in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals, he had some extra family time.
“It’s a little disappointing that the season ended when it did,” said the North Andover native, watching his daughter Caroline, a freshman at East Catholic High in Manchester, Conn. “We thought we had a team capable of winning it this year. I think there were a few teams like that.”
The NCAA Division 1 tournament begins this week, including a game played today at 5:30 p.m., 80 miles to his south, in Bridgeport.
That game is between two teams he knows pretty well — Quinnipiac University vs. Merrimack College.
Cavanaugh’s UConn team split with Merrimack, winning 3-1 in North Andover on Nov. 29 and losing 7-3 on Dec. 2.
More recently, on Jan. 29, UConn lost to Quinnipiac, 4-3.
“I’ve said this for a while now, Merrimack is good. This isn’t a fluke. They were good last year and better this year,” said Cavanaugh. “When we played Merrimack, we didn’t really worry about one particular line. They all were good. We played them well (in North Andover). That loss to Merrimack (in Storrs) was tough. We self-destructed.”
The loss to Quinnipiac was equally painful, as UConn led 3-2 heading into the third period before tying it less than five minutes into the period and getting the game-winner with 4:31 remaining in the annual “CT Ice” championship game.
“We had a great game with them,” said Cavanaugh. “We had a chance to win, but didn’t.”
Which brings us to the matchup in Bridgeport, which will be shown live on ESPN News.
There’s a reason, said Cavanaugh, why Quinnipiac, which lost in the Frozen Four finale last year, is ranked No. 2 in the nation as the 2023 tournament begins.
“Quinnipiac is very consistent, super structured,” said Cavanaugh. “Its goaltending is very good. They just don’t beat themselves. Just looking at their stats, they are tough to score on.
“When they get a lead, their discipline and structure shows itself,” he noted.
Merrimack, said Cavanaugh, has shown it can compete with anybody. and they’ve done it the hard way, winning two double overtime games before losing the overtime game to B.U., 3-2, in the Hockey East Tournament championship.
“Merrimack has had leads in a few games and Lowell and B.U. both came back to tie, forcing overtime,” said Cavanaugh. “Sometimes doubt creeps in when it happens a few times.”
Cavanaugh expects Merrimack watched a lot of Quinnipiac’s last game, a 2-1 double-OT loss to Colgate, the eventual ECAC Tournament champs, in the semifinals.
“You have to make Quinnipiac uncomfortable,” said Cavanaugh. “Getting a lead is important, otherwise they make you dump pucks and it can get exhausting.”
A possible plus for Merrimack, says Cavanaugh, is coach Scott Borek.
“Scott has been around a long time,” said Cavanaugh, referring to Borek’s near 40 years as a college coach. “He’s been to a lot of NCAA tournaments. It’s impressive what he’s done with this team, what they’ve overcome … a remarkable coaching job by him.”
