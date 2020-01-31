Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has talked about the “high-flying” Celtics for a few years now, commending coach Brad Stevens at every opportunity.
When it came to this upcoming season, he had a better view of what was to come than most as an assistant coach for team USA at the FIBA World Cup in China over last August and September.
“I was with four of them,” said Kerr, referring to Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
“I could feel the chemistry (between them) and I could tell within one day of practice what a incredible leader Kemba is, a high character, fun person to be around,” said Kerr. “Watching those four guys together, I knew they were going to click. So this is not surprising at all.”
He also has followed Gordon Hayward’s recent play, another plus for the C’s.
“I’m really happy for (him), that he’s back now,” said Kerr. “I know he was off to a great start and then suffered another injury. There’s a lot of luck involved. You have to have to have good fortune and good health and I hope they stay healthy now. They have a great roster, a great coaching staff, great management. They’ve done it all right, here.”
