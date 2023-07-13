As far as coaching goes, you just will not find a bigger jump than the one Kevin Graber made.
It is borderline amazing.
After locking down his 12th Central New England Prep baseball as the head coach at Phillips Academy, Graber moved on to join the Chicago Cubs organization this spring.
He expected to pilot their rookie club in Arizona. But last month, the Cubs had an unexpected opening for a manager in Tennessee – at Double-A! – and Graber was their man.
“Managing in Double A is no joke. The Southern League is serious business. We remind our players all the time, in Double A, you’re one transaction away from the big leagues,” said Graber. “It’s a lot of responsibility.”
The Smokies finished second in the Southern League’s North Division over the first half, and under Graber, currently hold down the top spot for the second half, at 8-4. The club is rolling, much like his teams did at Andover.
Graber, a native of the Albany, N.Y., area is taking his shot. and the historically-rich Southern League is a battle-ground full of soon-to-be big leaguers.
“Making the move from Phillips Andover to the Chicago Cubs, I was ready,” he said.
“To play in places like Birmingham, Huntsville, Biloxi, and Pensacola, there’s so much baseball history in those towns. I visited the Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham on a game day, and walking into that ballpark, seeing banners with Michael Jordan and Frank Thomas on them, it’s just all very cool.”
Of course, working in the pros came with some personal sacrifice. He wasn’t around this spring for to watch Thomas White’s amazing senior season unfold at Phillips.
White, the lefty out of Rowley, is a Vanderbilt commit, who was chosen by the Florida Marlins 35th overall Sunday in the Major League Baseball Draft.
“Honestly the one thing that gave me pause was walking away from Thomas’s senior year. I really did want to finish that journey with Thomas and his teammates, and I would’ve loved to have been with him and his family on draft night.,” said Graber. “Thomas and I talk all the time, including a few times on draft day. I’ve been coaching for a while now, at pretty much every level, including now Major League Baseball, and Thomas is easily one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached.”
Graber sees big things ahead from the southpaw, even though it will be with the opposition.
“I think Thomas’s future is bright with the Marlins. Talent aside, Thomas loves baseball. I mean he eats, breathes, and sleeps it. That’ll serve him well, because his life is about to be baseball, baseball, baseball, and more baseball,” Graber said. “When you have true passion for the game, paired with Thomas’s other-worldly work ethic and exceptional physical ability – that’s a winning combination in my book. His future is truly bright.”
White’s drive and desire, he says, will be huge.
“I remember going to watch Thomas pitch during the summer after his seventh-grade year, at which point I asked his coach, is he a good student, and where are his parents? Thankfully Thomas is a great student, and his parents are amazing,” said Graber. “His first two years at Phillips weren’t easy – his freshman season was cancelled due to COVID, and his sophomore year, we played only 12 games, with no postseason. Yet Thomas kept his head down and did the work, in the classroom, in the weight room, and on the field. His junior season was amazing – he was virtually unhittable. and the noise and hype never got to him. He’s still the amazing, humble kid I met during that summer after his seventh-grade year.”
