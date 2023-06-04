NORTH ANDOVER – Not sure about the forecast in your town, but Sunday in North Andover called for cold days and hot Knights.
Very hot Knights.
The North Andover softballers pounded 20 hits in their MIAA Division 1 State Tournament opener, unleashing some serious wrath on Newton South in a four-and-a-half inning, 24-3, Round of 32 blowout.
The Knights will now await a Round of 16 matchup, one that won’t happen until at least Wednesday.
“You never know in the tournament, anyone can show up, especially when the weather is not great, anything can happen,” said North Andover High coach Caitlin Flanagan. “They showed up ready to hit. I’m proud of them.
“Our last game we hit really well, but forget the seedings, (Newton South) came in with the same record as us (13-7), I wasn’t expecting to come in here and dominate. We just came ready to swing.”
Consider Flanagan the master of the understatement.
Down 1-0 after a half inning, the Knights wasted no time taking charge.
Addy Crosby’s two-run triple highlighted a five-run barrage in the first. Two more Lion runs in the top of the second only seemed to send the Knights into an offensive frenzy. North Andover sent 18 hitters to the plate in the 13-run third, an inning that was again punctuated by the sophomore.
Crosby rocked a Newton South offering deep over the fence in left in the frame. On the day, she had four hits, four RBIs, three runs scored and one secret weapon.
“I got the new bat yesterday. I didn’t expect that (homer) to happen with the new bat. So, actually it’s crazy,” said Crosby of career varsity homer No. 1. “We’re a very good-hitting team. I expect us to hit really well. We fed off each other’s energy, and we hit really well based off that.”
Bridget Bernard joined Crosby in the four-hit, four-RBI club, while winning pitcher Brigid Gaffny (four RBIs) also homered and fell short of a second by about nine inches in straightaway center. Gaffny, Jenna Roche and Emily Rondeau all had three hits apiece.
North Andover 24, Newton South 3
NS (13-8) 1-2-0-0-0 – 3
NA (14-7) 5-13-5-1-x -- 24
NA (24): J. Mangiameli CF 3-3-2, J. Roche C 4-3-3, E. Rondeau 2B 3-3-3, B. Gaffny P 4-2-3, B. Bernard 3B 4-4-4, E. Mancuso 1B 3-2-1, A. Crosby DP 4-3-4, B. Iglesias LF 1-1-0, L. Lynch RF 4-2-2 FLEX: J. Dunn SS SUBS: J. Dunn 1-0-0, M. Lizotte 0-0-0, A. Kowalski 0-1-0, Totals 31-24-20
RBI: Gaffny 4, Bernard 4, Crosby 4, Rondeau 2, Mancuso 2, Lynch 2, Iglesias 1
WP: Gaffny
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.