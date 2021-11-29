We again have numerous Division 1 college basketball players playing this winter.
Let's take a look at them all.
Redshirt junior Juan Felix Rodriguez, a 6-foot guard from Lawrence High, is averaging 7.8 points on .472 shooting for 2-3 Stony Brook. One of the games was before 16,300 fans at Kansas' iconic Allen Fieldhouse.
Last winter Rodriguez made third-team all-conference.
Also at the D-1 school in New York is redshirt sophomore Tanahj Pettway, who played two seasons of high school ball at Central Catholic before transferring. The 6-2 guard has played four minutes off the bench this season.
George Smith is a 6-4 freshman guard at Penn, studying at the famed Wharton School of Business. The graduate of Brooks School from Salem is averaging 7.0 minutes a game for the 3-6 Quakers has scored seven points this season. Today (Wednesday) he and the Quakers are hosting Villanova.
Sophomore guard Dallion Johnson of Haverhill and Phillips Andover is averaging 3.4 points in 9.0 minutes a game for 4-2 Penn State.
Geo Baker of Derry is averaging 11.2 points and 4.0 assists at Rutgers. The 6-4 guard took advantage of the bonus COVID season and this will be his fifth full season with the Scarlet Knights. He was out for the buzzer-beating loss at UMass Amherst Saturday due to a hamstring injury. Baker was honorable mention All-Big 10 last winter after making third-team as a junior.
Former Tribune MVP Brooke Kane is playing for 3-3 UNH. The 6-foot junior from Derry and Pinkerton Academy is averaging 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 16.7 minutes a game.
Junior guard Kaylee Thomas from Central Catholic is averaging 5.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 18.8 minutes a game for 2-3 Merrimack. Freshman guard Ava Owens from Pelham and St. Andrews School has yet to see action for the Warriors.
Providence sophomore guard Grace Efosa-Aguebor from Lawrence and Whittier Tech averaged 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds a game in 20 games as a freshman. She has yet to play this year due to injury.
Sophomore guard Steph Davis from Windham and Proctor Academy is averaging 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds for 3-3 Holy Cross.
Junior guard Nirel Lougbo of North Andover and Tabor Academy had a strong freshman year at Marquette, appearing in 32 games with 2 starts. She redshirted last year and hasn't seen action this season.
There are a couple of local players headed to the Division 1 ranks next year: UNH recruit Vicky Morales of Lawrence and Proctor and Brown-bound A.J. Lesburt from Derry and Bradford Christian.
