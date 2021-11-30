PORTSMOUTH, N.H. -- The Northern Essex Community College men's basketball team dropped a 84-76 decision Tuesday to Great Bay Community College. With the loss the Knights fall to 4-5 but remain 2-0 in conference play.
Elijah Haas of Haverhill was the game's high scorer as he poured in 22 points. Phillip Cunningham of Haverhill tossed in 14 points in his return to the lineup and Mehmet Asik added 13 points.
The Knights trailed 41-37 at half time.
NECC returns to the court on Thursday at Quincy College at 7 p.m.
