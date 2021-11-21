GROTON, Conn. -- Lawrence's Daniel Almarante scored a team-high 14 points as the Northern Essex Community College men held on to beat UConn Avery Point 62-59 on Saturday night.
Mehmet Asik was one of four Knights to score eight points and blocked two shots and Haverhill's Cameron Stratton added six points for the winners.
Metin Yavus dominated the boards with 17 rebounds, and Asik added 10 rebounds and Kevin Montiero chipped in with nine rebounds off the bench for NECC. The Knight improved to 4-3 on the season.
NECC also beat the Eastern Nazarene College JV 91-87 last week. Elijah Haas (Haverhill) poured in a game high 24 points Phillip Cunningham (Haverhill) added 10 POINTS.
The Knights will host Great Bay Community College on Tuesday (6 p.m.)
Merrimack Men topped by Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Sunday night marked another first in program history for the Merrimack College men's basketball team. The Warriors squared off against Virginia Tech, which was the first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) school to ever play Merrimack.
The Warriors fell to the Hokies lost 72-43. Jordan Minor scored a team-high 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Malik Edmead chipped in with nine points of his own in 18 minutes of play.
Up next, Merrimack heads home to face Hartford on Tuesday night on Hammel Court. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
Merrimack women fall short
BETHLEHEM, Penn. -- Coming off of their first win of the season, the Merrimack College women's basketball team fell to the University of Lehigh 85-64 on Sunday.
The Warriors (1-3) were led by senior, Kate Mager, who finished the game 4-for-7 from 3-point range to score a team-high 16 points. Merrimack also got another solid outing from sophomore, Teneisia Brown, who had 14 points and six rebounds.
Up Next, Merrimack will go on a short Thanksgiving break and then return back to action Saturday, November 27, to take on Dartmouth College from Hammel Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.