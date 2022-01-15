PROVIDENCE — Logan Drevitch gave the Merrimack College men’s hockey team a two-goal lead midway through the first period, then it was all Zachary Borgiel, as he made 33 saves to lift the Warrior to a 2-1 win over No. 17 Providence Saturday night.
Merrimack beat Providence 3-2 on Friday.
Merrimack took a lead it would not surrender on Saturday just 2:49 into the game on Declan Carlile’s second goal of the weekend. Drevitch’s marker came 10 minutes later. The Friars cut the deficit in half late in the first period, but then Borgiel and a tough defense shut it down from there.
The Warriors blocked a whopping 27 shots in the game, including seven from Carlile and four for Zach Uens.
Providence was able to find the back of the net with 4:19 to play in the game to tie the game. But a coach’s challenge from Scott Borek reversed the call, as it was deemed through video review that the Friars originally entered the offensive zone offside.
The Warrior penalty kill went to work with just over two and a half minutes to play, then Providence pulled the goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage, but it wasn’t enough and Merrimack secured the win and weekend sweep.
Borgiel’s 33 saves set a single game season-high.
Drevitch’s goal, which turned out to be the game-winner, completed a memorable day for the senior, as he also played in his 100th career game.
Up next, Merrimack returns to Lawler Rink Friday night for a Merrimack Valley rivalry showdown against UMass Lowell. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.
