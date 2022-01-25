HARTFORD, Conn. — A trio of quick goals early in the third period were too much to overcome for the Merrimack College men’s hockey team, which fell to the University of Connecticut 3-2 on Tuesday night.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Warriors (12-11-1), who had just swept ranked Providence and UMass Lowell in back-to-back weekend series.
After 40 scoreless minutes, Merrimack got on the board quickly to start the third period thanks to Liam Walsh’s third goal in two games. Filip Forsmark played a puck through the slot to the point for Ivan Zivlak. The freshman’s shot missed the net, but Walsh was waiting next to the net. The rebound off the boards came to him for the goal.
UConn then took command, grabbing a 3-1 lead.
Merrimack then mustered a rally. Steven Jandric scored on the power play to make it seven straight games with a power play goal for the Warriors. Alex Jefferies played the puck to the right of the goal for Max Newton. The former Alaska Nanook backhanded it blindly through the crease for his fellow former Nanook, Jandric, who put it home. It marked the 100th career collegiate point for Jandric.
The Warriors had some chances, late, but could not complete the rally.
Starting Warriors goalie Hugo Ollas stopped the first 21 shots against him, and finished with 26 saves.
Newton had a stellar game at the faceoff dot with 11 wins on 16 chances.
With the goal, Walsh is now on a five-game point streak and has four goals and three assists during that span.
The Warriors have the weekend off, then return to Lawler Rink on Feb. 4 to face New Hampshire (7 p.m.). Merrimack then completes the home weekend Feb. 5 against Maine (7 p.m.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.