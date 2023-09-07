He’s patiently waiting for an opportunity.
And those who watched former Central Catholic star quarterback Ayden Pereira become one of the most prolific QBs in Eagle-Tribune area history are also anxiously waiting for him to go under center for the first time at the University of Maine.
Two years removed from throwing for 2,823 yards and 34 TD passes while leading Central Catholic to the Division 1 state championship game, Pereira is one of the backup quarterbacks for the Black Bears, behind senior Derek Robertson. In his season debut this past weekend, Robertson competed 21-of-43 attempts for 213 yards in the Black Bears’ 14-12 loss to Florida International University.
“Derek is the starter and then it’s me and another one of the other guys and we’re like 2A and 2B,” said Pereira. “It’s been different (being a backup) and as a competitor you want to be out there, but I’m just focusing on learning as much as I can and developing so when I do get a shot, I am ready.”
Since making the leap from high school to college, Pereira said there are subtle changes in his overall game.
“The biggest thing that I’ve learned or have grown into since coming to college has been the mental side (of football),” he said. “Getting into my reads, even at Central (was important), but here it’s so much faster so you kind of learn by fire. You have to learn that way. It’s more about identifying coverages and really learning how to watch film. That’s something that coach really stressed last year and is stressing again this year.”
Pereira has also put on some weight, which he says is making a big difference.
“I’ve gained about 15 to 20 pounds, so now I’m around the 195 to 200 pound range. My senior year at Central, I was around 182 (pounds) and maybe got to the 185 range,” he said. “Our whole staff, our strength and conditioning coach, from top all the way down, everyone does a great job helping us put on weight, and not just weight but the good weight, the healthy weight. They are showing us the proper way and things to eat and we have a lot of resources to help us do that.”
Pereira put up three incredible seasons as starting quarterback at Central. As a senior in 2021, the Auburn, N.H., resident was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year. He was a three-time Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a sophomore and Eagle-Tribune Offensive Player of the Year as a junior and senior. He was also named the MVC Division 1 Player of the Year during his junior and senior seasons.
His 2,823 passing yards as a senior rank third all-time in area history. His 34 TD passes that fall rank second in area history. He also led the Raiders in rushing yards with 790, as well as 14 rushing touchdowns. He finished his career throwing for 5,511 yards with 68 touchdown passes, both school records. He ranks third all-time in area passing yards and second in TD passes. He piled up all of those numbers despite losing a half of his junior season due to the pandemic.
“There was nothing better than Friday Night Lights, playing football with your buddies,” he said. “Central is a special place and that school did a lot for me. It’s a place that was good to me and I have a lot of buddies and good friends who went there, who I still talk to today. All of the coaches there were great to me. Whenever I come home on breaks, my buddies and I work out there, and if those guys are around, it’s good to see all of them. The connections never really die with that school. That’s the biggest thing is all of the people who I have met there, I can still call them, get advice from them and vice versa, they all know that they can always call me.”
UMaine will try to get into the win column when they travel to face North Dakota State on Saturday, which will be televised on ESPN-Plus, starting at 3:30 pm.
“Everyone’s goals here are to win as many games as possible and eventually a championship,” said Pereira. “Last year was obviously disappointing but I think with the crew that we have this year and where the team’s mindset is right now, I think we’ll have a good year.”
OTHER FOOTBALL STARS
Senior captain Zak Zinter is once again the starting right guard for the University of Michigan. This past Saturday, the Wolverines took down East Carolina, 30-3 in their season opener. The North Andover native is a two-time All Big-10 selection and was named a preseason All-American.
This Saturday, Zinter and the Wolverines will host UNLV at 3:30 p.m.
Former Central Catholic star kicker Nick Mazzie had a terrific afternoon helping UNH walk all over Stonehill, 51-17. The sophomore was perfect on PATs, going 6-for-6, nailed a 47-yard field goal and also had nine kickoffs, three going for touchbacks. The Wildcats will travel to face Central Michigan on Saturday, which will be televised live on ESPN-Plus starting at 1:30 p.m.
At Fitchburg State, former Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Peter Kwakye of Methuen rushed the ball 15 times for 60 yards in the team’s season opening 33-17 loss to Dean College.
Nichols College opened its season with a tough 56-7 loss to UMass Dartmouth. In the losing effort, Lawrence resident Tiago Fernandes had 42 rushing yards on 9 carries and also had one catch for 8 yards. Teammate Ryan MacInnis, of Atkinson, had one tackle.
St. Anselm opened its season with a 33-7 loss to Millersville University Salem’s Jake Brady, a defensive lineman, made two tackles.
SOCCER STARS
In the 57th minute of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Johnson & Wales, North Andover resident Nathan Constantino, a graduate student, made a strong throw-in, which reached Daniel Goba, who then scored his first collegiate goal, which tied the game up at 1-1. Constantino is a defensive back, who has started both games for the Seahawks (1-1). He served as a captain last year and has started every game but two over his three-plus seasons.
His teammate Evan Arpin, of Andover, has started one of the two games.
At Salem State, Matt Ferreira, of Salem, and Jonathan Chasse, of Haverhill, have split time as the team’s goalie. Ferreira earned the win in a 4-0 decision over Lasell, making one save, while Chasse saw action in that contest and made seven stops. He then started the next game, a 1-0 loss to Suffolk.
In the Lasell win, Salem’s Walaeddine Hounane scored a goal.
CROSS-COUNTRY STARS
Bentley University opened its season competing in the Suffolk Short Course Classic held at Franklin Park. Senior Matt Chicko, of North Andover, had a strong performance, finishing 38th overall with a time of 17:00.1.
At Saturday’s Schacklette Invitational, host team St. Anselm finished in third place. Pelham’s Josh Nottebart finished the 8K race in 23rd place in a time of 31.34.8.
At Fitchburg State’s Jim Sheehan Invitational, Cristian Bueno Campos of Lawrence finished fifth overall in the 8K race with a time of 31:16.0.
FEMALE ATHLETES SHINE SOCCER STARS
Former Whittier Tech star Madison Dawkins has made a big impression early on as the goalie for Worcester State. She was named the MASCAC Defensive Player and Rookie of the Week after making 23 combined saves in two games. She stopped 10 in a 2-1 win over Rivier and then 13 saves in a 2-0 loss to Brandeis.
In Merrimack College’s season-opening 2-1 win over UMass Lowell, freshman Isabella Keogh — the former Timberlane star — picked up her first collegiate point, an assist on teammate Ella Cormier’s first goal of the game.
At Colby-Sawyer, Windham’s Sam Bishop is second on the team in shots on net with six. Currently the team is 1-0-1 with a 1-1 tie against Keene State and a 2-1 victory over Plymouth State.
FIELD HOCKEY STARS
Pelham’s Sarah Coyle has erupted on the scoring sheets for the Northeastern Huskies, helping them to a 3-1 start. She’s tallied a goal and seven assists. In a recent 8-2 thumping of Holy Cross, she assisted on five goals, which is the most out of any Division 1 player this season and is tied for 10th all-time in Division 1 history. It was the first time a player registered five assists in a game since October, 16 of 2021.
Last season, the former Bishop Guertin star — who holds the program’s all-time scoring mark — led the Huskies with 10 assists, which ranked third in CAA league play.
Colby-Sawyer has three locals who are all contributing as both. Aili Carney of Derry and Sabrina Lippold of Windham have notched single goals, while Windham’s Cecilia Ponzini finished with three shots on net.
Claudia Crowe, of Methuen, picked up an assist in Stonehill’s 6-1 loss to Dartmouth. Right now the team is off to a tough 0-3 start.
VOLLEYBALL STAR
Stonehill’s Lauren McCluskey, a senior, is off to a strong start, despite the team struggling with a 0-7 record. She has registered 33 kills, 12 digs and 18 blocks as one of the team’s middle hitters.
CROSS-COUNTRY STARS
At the annual Keene Alumni Invite, Haverhill sisters Brynne and Ariann LeCours finished fifth and eighth respectively with 2-mile times of 12:04.1 and 12:18.2 to lead Westfield State.
At the Jim Sheehan Invitational held at Fitchburg State, Haverhill resident Emily Colantuoni helped Worcester State by finishing 23rd overall with a 5K time of 28:40.
At the Charger Invitational held at Colby-Sawyer, Regis College runners, Olivia Rosano and Jonnie Charest, both of Methuen, finished 12th and 14th overall with respective times of 24:35.1 and 25:16.0.
