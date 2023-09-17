It’s the third week of the Tribune’s College Stars and once again we’re jammed packed with so many local student-athletes striving at the collegiate level. If you know of an athlete who is on a varsity collegiate fall team that we have missed, please send email to: JPote@northofboston.com.
Soccer Stars
In the 66th minute of a tied game, Adrianna Marinello scored her first goal of the season to lead Merrimack to a 2-1 win over Hartford last Wednesday. The Salem resident has come off the bench for all six games for the Warriors who sport a 2-3-2 record thus far. Two of her teammates, recent Timberlane grads Isabella and Sophia Keogh, have also come off the bench, Isabella for seven games which includes a goal, and Sophia for five games.
Windham resident Ali Amari, is a sophomore defender on the Ithaca College team and in the season opener, she deposited a goal in the team’s 10-1 win over Elmira (3-1-1). Before college, Amari was a two-year all-star selection in New Hampshire, and was part of the Jaguars state finalist trophy in 2020.
At Colby-Sawyer (3-1-1), Windham Sam Bishop, a senior, has picked up three assists as a midfielder, including two while putting four shots on net in the team’s 4-0 win over Anna Maria. In her career, Bishop has 4 goals and 9 assists.
Madison Dawkins, who earlier this season was named the league’s Defensive Player/Rookie of the Week, has played in all five games as a freshman goalie of the Fitchburg State team. She has made 58 saves in the five games, as the team has struggled with a 1-4 record, including a 2-1 loss to Suffolk, where she stopped 19 shots.
Freshman Ainsley Golini of North Andover, has made her presence felt already for Clark University. She has come off the bench in all five games which includes netting two goals and adding an assist in the team’s 7-0 win over Salem State.
There’s six local players on the St. Anselm team including former Central Catholic star Zarina Pinto, who has scored a goal. Haverhill’s Sydney Wnek (5 games) and North Andover’s Olivia Gotobed (4 games) have played significant minutes but haven’t recorded any points. Abby Irwin (Windham), Faith Lee (North Andover) and Hailee Pickles (Methuen) are also members of the team.
At Suffolk, freshman Arden Ferrari-Henry, a former Timberlane High player, has started 4 of the team’s 5 games in net and has seen just 18 shots, saving 13 of them. She recorded a shut out in the scoreless tie with UMass Dartmouth.
Freshman Maddie Landers of North Andover, has started two games and appeared in all six for the Boston College Eagles (3-3-2). The former All-American while playing at the Pingree School has registered two shots on net, including one each in the game’s against Michigan and Akron.
Senior Darcy Wright of Salem is a senior defender on the St. Joe’s team. She has started all three games, which comes after starting all 18 last year, and then playing in 16 games as a sophomore. In her career, she has started 27 of 38 games and has 2 goals and 1 assist.
At Endicott, Samantha Klimas of North Andover leads the team with three goals, including two coming against Carthage. Her sister Loreah Klimas is a member of the Babson College team.
Field Hockey Stars
Senior Abbey Bevens is off to a strong start as a forward on the St. Anselm squad. She has two goals in four games, netting one each against Millersville in the opener, and then more recently against St. Michael’s. The Pelham resident now has 8 goals and 4 assists in her career. One of her teammates, Livi Manchester of Windham, has seen action in four games thus far.
There’s four local members on the Rivier University team including goalie Kylie Coupal of Derry. In three games, she has recorded 31 saves, including back-to-back 13-save efforts and is posting a very respectable 2.67 GAA despite the team off to an 0-3 start. Atkinson resident Maeve Perras and Salem’s Chloe Sicard have each appeared in three games, while freshman Shaelyn Burke also of Salem, has yet to see any action.
Three locals have all been big parts of the 4-0 start for the Colby-Sawyer team. Sabrina Lippold of Windham has a team high 4 goals, scoring at least one in three of the games, including two in the most recent 3-1 win over Simmons. Both Ali Carney of Derry and Cecilia Ponzini of Windham have a goal and an assist. The three have combined for 6 of the team’s 14 goals thus far.
Three more locals suit up for the Bentley University Falcons, including Libby Harrison of North Andover who has a goal and an assist, Meagan Hayes of Salem, who has appeared in five games and Eliza Taylor of Derry, who has played in one contest.
Sarah Coyle has continued her impressive start with the Northeastern University team (4-1). After her three assist game against Holy Cross earlier, she followed it up with single tallies against Merrimack and Brown. She is now second on the team in points with 2 goals and 5 assists.
Playing on defense, senior Sam Davidson has registered a goal and an assist for Princeton. The former Governor’s Academy star scored on a penalty stroke in the team’s most recent win, a 3-2 decision over Maryland.
Madison DiPietro, a senior at UConn, has a goal and two assists through four games for the Huskies.
Methuen’s Kaia Hollingsworth has appeared in four games for Salem State and netted a goal in the team’s 2-1 win over St. Joseph’s of Connecticut.
Senior Marley Mailloux of Derry, picked up an assist to help Providence defeat UNH.
At Endicott, four locals have made the team including Methuen’s Alexis DeMattia, who is 4-1 as the team’s goalie. In those five games, she has given up just six goals, has made 28 saves and posts a 1.33 GAA. Other local members of the team include Grace Gervais, Lily Farnham and Katie Harris, all from Andover.
Also from Andover is goalie Paige Gillette, who is sporting a 2-4 record with 57 saves and 1 shut out while suiting up for Assumption College. Hailey Doherty, another former Andover High player, has started 5 of the 6 games as a midfielder.
Cross-Country Stars
At the Smith Invitational Meet, a pair of Methuen residents competed for Regis College. Jonnie Charest was 77th in 25:43.32 and Olivia Rosano was 88th in 26:58.40.
At the Bryant College Shawn M. Nassaney Invitational, three locals competed and finished the race including North Andover’s Alex Constantino, who was 31st at 19:13.8 for UMass Amherst, Andover’s Mary Lonergan of Andover, who as a freshman was 73rd in 20:02 for Connecticut College and then Pelham’s Sophia Beland, who was 110th in 21:35.3 representing Merrimack.
Volleyball Stars
Sophomore Kya Burdier has been instrumental in Nichols College starting out with a 7-0 record. A setter, she has 195 assists to go along with her 27 service points including 8 aces, and 33 kills on offense and then 57 digs on defense. She was absolutely immense in the team’s latest game against Fisher College, finishing with 10 kills, 13 digs and 26 assists.
Lily-Anne Heywood of Derry, has contributed to the New England College team. The sophomore outside hitter has 21 service points, including 7 aces, 23 kills and 47 digs.
Stonehill senior Lauren McCloskey of Salem continues to shine despite the team struggling with an 0-11 record. She has 37 service points with 13 aces, 16 digs, 24 blocked shots and 53 kills.
Sophomore Stephanie Moreau of Methuen, a middle hitter, has contributed to the Endicott team with 8 kills and 6 blocks.
Also, Maeve Gaffny of North Andover, has 11 kills and 4 blocks thus far as a middle hitter for Emmanuel.
Men Football Stars
UMass Amherst fell to 1-2 on the season after being defeated by Miami University of Ohio, 41-28. Lawrence resident Greg Desrosiers put together an all-around strong game for the Minuteman. He led the team with 103 all-purpose yards which included a 32-yard TD reception, which at the time cut the deficit to 28-14. In addition he had three kick-offs for a combined 63 yards and three carries for eight yards.
Offensive lineman Zak Zinter, who is a senior captain at the No. 2 University of Michigan, was an important part in the team’s 35-7 win over UNLV to improve to 2-0. On the day, he was part of the line, which helped the offense chalk up 492 total yards of offense.
Budder Ferreira of Haverhill, a sophomore at Westfield State, played well in a lopsided defeat to the hands of Western New England (46-0). The linebacker finished the game with two solo tackles, including one for a loss of three yards, and assisted on four others.
Lawrence resident Tiago Fernandes scored two touchdowns to help Nichols absolutely crush Dean, 70-7. Fernandes first scored on a 12-yard reception, before adding a 13-yard TD run. In two games thus far, he has rushed for 103 yards on 22 carries and has four catches for 43 yards.
Framingham State was shut out by Salve Regina, 29-0. In the defeat, Andover resident Joshua Ramos had six carries for 17 yards and Lawrence resident Manny Lara had a team high four catches for 39 yards.
Former Central Catholic and current UNH star kicker Nick Mazzie was perfect on this PAT attempts, going 6-for-6, in the Wildcats’ thrilling 45-42 loss to Central Michigan. Tristan Mattson won the game for Central Michigan, connecting on a 47-yard field goal as time expired.
Endicott has nine locals on its team this year, which has gone 1-1 with a win over St. Lawrence and a loss to Ithaca. Anthony Cagglianni of Pelham has rushed for 82 yards with a score and has four catches for 29 to lead the offense. Markys Bridgewater, another former Central Catholic star running back has combined for 111 all-purpose yards, between 34 rushing, 20 receiving and 21 on one kick return. Wide receiver Adam Lawrence of North Andover has three catches, defensive back Michael Lefebre of Methuen has 3 tackles and Marcus Rivera of Lawrence has one. The other members include wide receiver Nick Ankiewicz and offensive lineman Shane Fitzgerald of North Andover and Salem’s Jackson Dailey, also an offensive lineman.
On Saturday, Bridgewater State trounced Plymouth State, 41-19. Pelham resident Kyle Baker provided a nice block which led to a touchdown, and defensively, Evan Wilson of Derry, recorded a quarterback sack.
Soccer Stars
Nathan Constantino of North Andover was recently on a three-game scoring streak as a member of the Salve Regina team. He had an assist in three straight games, including one in a 2-1 win over Johnson & Wales, two in the 2-0 win over UMass-Dartmouth and then one in the 2-1 win over Keene State. His teammate Evan Arpin of Andover, has played in four of the team’s games but hasn’t recorded any points as of yet.
Back on September 10th, Owen Barnwell of Derry, recorded an assist for Colby-Sawyer in the team’s 12-0 thumping over Lyndon State.
Salem’s Walaeddine Hounane picked up a goal and an assist to lead the Salem State Vikings (3-1) past UMass Dartmouth.
Junior Michael Koralishn of Methuen, scored a goal back to help lift Merrimack (1-3) to an exciting 2-0 win over Boston University.
Through their first three games, Rivier couldn’t find the back of the net, but in the fourth game, Pelham resident Drew Sacca ended that scoreless drought scoring the team’s first goal of the season and only one in a 1-1 tie with Mitchell College.
Cross-Country Stars
The Fitchburg State University men’s cross country team placed third overall at the Wesleyan Cardinal Invitational at the Wes Fuhrman Cross Country Trails. Lawrence resident Christian Bueno Campos was the team’s second place finisher and was 29th overall, posting a 6K time of 22:30.97.
Tennis Star
Reilly O’Brien is returning for his junior season as a member of the Bentley Falcons. Last year he finished 3-0 as a singles player and 2-0 as a doubles player and will look to continue that success when the team opens the season Assumption on September 16.
Before Bentley, O’Brien was the Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year, a three-time MVC All-Conference selection and two-year captain for Andover High.
Follow Jamie Pote on Twitter at @JamiePote
