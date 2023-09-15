Typically during the mornings, Andover resident Madelyn (Maddy) Silveira has been a top academic student at two of the top institutions in the country, Phillips Academy and now Tufts University.
In the afternoon/night, she's been a three-sport athlete for the past seven-plus years. She was a 12-varsity letter winner at Phillips, competing in soccer, ice hockey and outdoor track, and she's on target to complete 12 more seasons with the Jumbos between soccer and indoor and outdoor track-and-field.
And in the evenings, on the rare occasion that she has a minute to herself because of the overload of academics and athletics, she has a rather peculiar hobby.
“Befriending rats in our trash,” she said on the Tufts' soccer page as something she enjoys.
Rats?
“I'm an animal friend and protector,” she said with a laugh. “We used to have a problem of mice at our home and my dad was going to kill them. I made sure that he didn't and I kept them as pets until I released them all as a family. That was fun.”
While she protects families of mice and rats, she's also a big family person herself. She's close to her three siblings, who all, like their parents have all lived a lifestyle of academics and athletics at some of the top academic colleges in the country. Her parents Doug and Ellen both ran track at Tufts. Her three older siblings all attended Andover High, combining to compete in soccer, basketball and track and field. Max went on to graduate from Villanova, Sebastian ran track and graduated from Princeton and Isabella ran track and graduated from Tufts.
As for Maddy, this past winter season she finished third in the pentathlon at the Division 3 New England Championship Track-and-Field Meet, all the while helping the team finish second. After a successful outdoor season, she's now moved on to her fourth season with the soccer team. She's one of the team's top defenders, helping the Jumbos get off to a 2-1 start.
She's now into her eighth year of three seasons of athletics and a full year of rigorous studies. Although she has another year of athletic eligibility remaining, she's not sure how much longer she continue this incredibly busy routine of sports and books.
“I feel like I need to grow up a bit. I have been living this life for a long time. It's been season after season of varsity athletics since the beginning of high school so that's been a long time for me,” she said. “There's a good chance after track season that if I don't reach my goals that I'll be kicking myself for not giving myself another opportunity. We'll see. It's not totally out of the question.”
What's also not out of the question is her impressive athleticism and versatility. At Phillips, she was a striker, who combined to score 28 goals over her last three years. She was a three-time Tribune All-Star and also a NEPSCAC Class A All-Star. Now she's in her fourth season as a defender for the Jumbos as well as two-time selection to the league's All-Academic team.
“I definitely liked playing striker in high school. It was fun getting all of the glory and that was always nice,” she said. “I do think that I have learned a lot from playing defense. I enjoy it, and there are definitely parts of it that I really do like. My first year I was trying to learn how to play it properly. Obviously the first rule of playing defense is to defend and now that I have that under my belt, I'm trying to focus more on bringing in my strongest skill set which is attacking minded and figuring out how to bring offense from the back line.”
Silveira believes that the soccer team has what it takes to make a very deep run in the NCAA Tournament this year. After that season ends, she'll quickly change gears for track where she has indoor personal records of 8.10 in the 60-meters, 9.17 in the 60-meter hurdles, 27.55 in the 200 and 2:35.93 in the 800. The last event, both Mom and Dad did back in their running days.
“I didn't even realize how important it was to me that I was living a similar life to my parents when I was in it,” said Maddy. “I ran track since middle school. I never felt super passionate about it until college where I started winning more often and really seeing a lot of progress in my self.
“Last year I picked up the pentathlon, and part of that is running the 800 (meters) which is what both of my parents ran. They both also did the mile, but mostly did the 800. It was definitely tiring and it's probably the worst race to run in my opinion, but it was always so rewarding at the end to finish that race and see both of my parents cheering me on. They were always so passionate about me doing the same events that they had done.”
Maddy will graduate next spring. She has applied for a masters program abroad over in Paris and also has some other ideas of staying local to earn her masters degree or joining the work field. She is currently majoring in Computer Science and Cognitive & Brain Sciences.
“Our future is definitely going to be digital in a lot of ways. One of the areas that I'm most interested in is A.I. (Artificial Intelligence),” she said. “It interests me but also scares me. The transition towards that is inevitable and I want to be on the forefront of that. There's a lot of fun, personal creative projects that I could end up doing, but hopefully I end up doing something with Artificial Intelligence.”
Additional soccer stars
In the 66th minute of a tied game, Adrianna Marinello scored her first goal of the season to lead Merrimack to a 2-1 win over Hartford last Wednesday. The Salem resident has come off the bench for all six games for the Warriors who sport a 2-3-2 record thus far. Two of her teammates, twins Isabella and Sophia Keogh of Andover, have also come off the bench, Isabella for seven games which includes a goal, and Sophia for five games.
Windham resident Ali Amari, is a sophomore defender on the Ithaca College team and in the season opener, she deposited a goal in the team's 10-1 win over Elmira. Currently Ithaca is 3-1-1 on the season.
Before college, Amari was a two-year all-star selection in New Hampshire, and was part of the Jaguars state finalist trophy in 2020.
At Colby-Sawyer, another Windham resident Sam Bishop, a senior, has picked up three assists as a midfielder, including two while putting four shots on net in the team's 4-0 win over Anna Maria. The Broncos are 3-1-1 on the season. In her career, Bishop has 4 goals and 9 assists.
Madison Dawkins, who earlier this season was named the league's Defensive Player/Rookie of the Week, has played in all five games as a freshman goalie of the Fitchburg State team. She has made 58 saves in the five games, as the team has struggled with a 1-4 record, including a 2-1 loss to Suffolk, where she stopped 19 shots.
Freshman Ainsley Golini of North Andover, has made her presence felt already for Clark University. She has come off the bench in all five games which includes netting two goals and adding an assist in the team's 7-0 win over Salem State.
There's six local players on the St. Anselm team including former Central Catholic star Zarina Pinto, who has scored a goal. Haverhill's Sydney Wnek (5 games) and North Andover's Olivia Gotobed (4 games) have played significant minutes but haven't recorded any points. Abby Irwin (Windham), Faith Lee (North Andover) and Hailee Pickles (Methuen) are also members of the team.
At Suffolk, freshman Arden Ferrari-Henry, a former Timberlane High player, has started 4 of the team's 5 games in net and has seen just 18 shots, saving 13 of them. She recorded a shut out in the scoreless tie with UMass Dartmouth.
Freshman Maddie Landers of North Andover, has started two games and appeared in all six for the Boston College Eagles. She has registered two shots on net, including one each in the game's against Michigan and Akron. A former All-American while playing at the Pingree School, Landers and her teammates currently have a 3-3-2 record.
Senior Darcy Wright of Salem is a senior defender on the St. Joe's team. She has started all three games, which comes after starting all 18 last year, and then playing in 16 games as a sophomore. In her career, she has started 27 of 38 games and has 2 goals and 1 assist.
At Endicott, Samantha Klimas of North Andover leads the team with three goals, including two coming against Carthage. Her sister Loreah Klimas is a member of the Babson College team.
Field Hockey Stars
Senior Abbey Bevens is off to a strong start as a forward on the St. Anselm squad. She has two goals in four games, netting one each against Millersville in the opener, and then more recently against St. Michael's. The Pelham resident now has 8 goals and 4 assists in her career. One of her teammates, Livi Manchester of Windham, has seen action in four games thus far for the Hawks.
There's four local members on the Rivier University team including goalie Kylie Coupal of Derry. In three games, she has recorded 31 saves, including back-to-back 13-save efforts and is posting a very respectable 2.67 GAA despite the team off to an 0-3 start. Atkinson resident Maeve Perras and Salem's Chloe Sicard have each appeared in three games, while freshman Shaelyn Burke also of Salem, has yet to see any action.
Three locals have all been big parts of the 4-0 start for the Colby-Sawyer team. Sabrina Lippold of Windham has a team high 4 goals, scoring at least one in three of the games, including two in the most recent 3-1 win over Simmons. Both Ali Carney of Derry and Cecilia Ponzini of Windham have a goal and an assist. The three have combined for 6 of the team's 14 goals thus far.
Three more locals suit up for the Bentley University Falcons, including Libby Harrison of North Andover who has a goal and an assist, Meagan Hayes of Salem, who has appeared in five games and Eliza Taylor of Derry, who has played in one contest.
Sarah Coyle has continued her impressive start with the Northeastern University team (4-1). After her three assist game against Holy Cross earlier, she followed it up with single tallies against Merrimack and Brown. She is now second on the team in points with 2 goals and 5 assists.
Playing on defense, senior Sam Davidson has registered a goal and an assist for Princeton. The former Governor's Academy star scored on a penalty stroke in the team's most recent win, a 3-2 decision over Maryland.
Madison DiPietro, a senior at UConn, has a goal and two assists through four games for the Huskies.
Methuen's Kaia Hollingsworth has appeared in four games for Salem State and netted a goal in the team's 2-1 win over St. Joseph's of Connecticut.
Senior Marley Mailloux of Derry, picked up an assist to help Providence defeat UNH.
At Endicott, four locals have made the team including Methuen's Alexis DeMattia, who is 4-1 as the team's goalie. In those five games, she has given up just six goals, has made 28 saves and posts a 1.33 GAA. Other local members of the team include Grace Gervais, Lily Farnham and Katie Harris, all from Andover.
Cross-Country Stars
At the Smith Invitational Meet, a pair of Methuen residents competed for Regis College. Jonnie Charest was 77th in 25:43.32 and Olivia Rosano was 88th in 26:58.40.
At the Bryant College Shawn M. Nassaney Invitational, three locals competed and finished the race including North Andover's Alex Constantino, who was 31st at 19:13.8 for UMass Amherst, Andover's Mary Lonergan of Andover, who as a freshman was 73rd in 20:02 for Connecticut College and then Pelham's Sophia Beland, who was 110th in 21:35.3 representing Merrimack.
Volleyball Stars
Sophomore Kya Burdier has been instrumental in Nichols College starting out with a 7-0 record. A setter, she has 195 assists to go along with her 27 service points including 8 aces, and 33 kills on offense and then 57 digs on defense. She was absolutely immense in the team's latest game against Fisher College, finishing with 10 kills, 13 digs and 26 assists.
Lily-Anne Heywood of Derry, has contributed to the New England College team. The sophomore outside hitter has 21 service points, including 7 aces, 23 kills and 47 digs.
Stonehill senior Lauren McCloskey of Salem continues to shine despite the team struggling with an 0-11 record. She has 37 service points with 13 aces, 16 digs, 24 blocked shots and 53 kills.
Sophomore Stephanie Moreau of Methuen, a middle hitter, has contributed to the Endicott team with 8 kills and 6 blocks.
Also, Maeve Gaffny of North Andover, has 11 kills and 4 blocks thus far as a middle hitter for Emmanuel.
Men
Football Stars
UMass Amherst fell to 1-2 on the season after being defeated by Miami University of Ohio, 41-28. Lawrence resident Greg Desrosiers put together an all-around strong game for the Minuteman. He led the team with 103 all-purpose yards which included a 32-yard TD reception, which at the time cut the deficit to 28-14. In addition he had three kick-offs for a combined 63 yards and three carries for eight yards.
Offensive lineman Zak Zinter, who is a senior captain at the No. 2 University of Michigan, was an important part in the team's 35-7 win over UNLV to improve to 2-0. On the day, he was part of the line, which helped the offense chalk up 492 total yards of offense.
Budder Ferreira of Haverhill, a sophomore at Westfield State, played well in a lopsided defeat to the hands of Western New England (46-0). The linebacker finished the game with two solo tackles, including one for a loss of three yards, and assisted on four others.
Lawrence resident Tiago Fernandes scored two touchdowns to help Nichols absolutely crush Dean, 70-7. Fernandes first scored on a 12-yard reception, before adding a 13-yard TD run. In two games thus far, he has rushed for 103 yards on 22 carries and has four catches for 43 yards.
Framingham State was shut out by Salve Regina, 29-0. In the defeat, Andover resident Joshua Ramos had six carries for 17 yards and Lawrence resident Manny Lara had a team high four catches for 39 yards.
Former Central Catholic and current UNH star kicker Nick Mazzie was perfect on this PAT attempts, going 6-for-6, in the Wildcats' thrilling 45-42 loss to Central Michigan. Tristan Mattson won the game for Central Michigan, connecting on a 47-yard field goal as time expired.
Endicott has nine locals on its team this year, which has gone 1-1 with a win over St. Lawrence and a loss to Ithaca. Anthony Cagglianni of Pelham has rushed for 82 yards with a score and has four catches for 29 to lead the offense. Markys Bridgewater, another former Central Catholic star running back has combined for 111 all-purpose yards, between 34 rushing, 20 receiving and 21 on one kick return. Wide receiver Adam Lawrence of North Andover has three catches, defensive back Michael Lefebre of Methuen has 3 tackles and Marcus Rivera of Lawrence has one. The other members include wide receiver Nick Ankiewicz and offensive lineman Shane Fitzgerald of North Andover and Salem's Jackson Dailey, also an offensive lineman.
Soccer Stars
Nathan Constantino of North Andover was recently on a three-game scoring streak as a member of the Salve Regina team. He had an assist in three straight games, including one in a 2-1 win over Johnson & Wales, two in the 2-0 win over UMass-Dartmouth and then one in the 2-1 win over Keene State. Since then the team lost 2-0 to Central Connecticut and stand in with a 3-2 overall record.
His teammate Evan Arpin of Andover, has played in four of the team's games but hasn't recorded any points as of yet.
Back on September 10th, Owen Barnwell of Derry, recorded an assist for Colby-Sawyer in the team's 12-0 thumping over Lyndon State.
Salem's Walaeddine Hounane picked up a goal and an assist to lead the Vikings past UMass Dartmouth. Salem is now 3-1 on the season.
Junior Michael Koralishn of Methuen, scored a goal back on September 6th to help lift Merrimack to an exciting 2-0 win over Boston University. Currently the Warriors are 1-3 on the season.
Through their first three games, Rivier couldn't find the back of the net, but in the fourth game, Pelham resident Drew Sacca ended that scoreless drought scoring the team's first goal of the season and only one in a 1-1 tie with Mitchell College.
Cross-Country Stars
The Fitchburg State University men's cross country team placed third overall at the Wesleyan Cardinal Invitational at the Wes Fuhrman Cross Country Trails. Lawrence resident Christian Bueno Campos was the team's second place finisher and was 29th overall, posting a 6K time of 22:30.97.
Tennis Star
Reilly O'Brien is returning for his junior season as a member of the Bentley Falcons. Last year he finished 3-0 as a singles player and 2-0 as a doubles player and will look to continue that success when the team opens the season Assumption on September 16.
Before Bentley, O'Brien was the Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year, a three-time MVC All-Conference selection and two-year captain for Andover High.
