When the Red Sox take the field to open their spring training exhibition schedule this weekend, fans will get their first look at one of the most radical aesthetic changes in franchise history — the addition of a MassMutual advertisement on each player’s jersey sleeve.
The jersey patch is a central part of a larger 10-year partnership between the Red Sox and MassMutual, which is reportedly worth $17 million per year and will make the Springfield-based bank the club’s signature sponsor. Yet while the patch is a massive change, it’s also likely to be the last we’ll see for the foreseeable future.
For the third consecutive year the Red Sox are sticking with the same rotation of uniforms, which include the club’s traditional home white and road grays plus three alternates, a home red, a road blue and the Boston Marathon-themed yellow City Connects. The Red Sox will also continue wearing a “Boston” variation of their home whites on Patriots Day, as they have since the aftermath of the marathon bombings in 2013.
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said this week they are not currently considering any uniform changes beyond this year either.
“Right now there are no major changes contemplated from a design perspective,” Kennedy said. “I do think technology, the actual uniforms, are going to change and advance in terms of the fit and feel and performance level for the athletes, so I think you’ll continue to see enhancements on the technology that the players are wearing but no radical design changes are planned for right now.”
Whether that’s good or bad news likely depends on how you feel about the colorful alternates, which have become much more prominent in recent years.
To some they’re a breath of fresh air. To others they’re no better than glorified batting practice jerseys.
The club’s alternates date back to 2003, when the home red was first introduced. The road blues followed suit in 2009 and early on they were worn infrequently, usually as a Friday night jersey. Since 2018 they have become much more visible, and now they are sometimes worn as often, if not more, than the club’s traditional whites and grays.
For instance, in 2021 the club’s most used uniform by far was the road blue, which was donned in 54 games compared to only 27 with the classic gray. Last season was much closer to an even 50/50 split between classics and alternates, though that still represents a huge increase compared to a decade ago.
The yellow City Connect alternates, which were introduced in 2021, represented an even bigger departure from the club’s usual look. Yet while the red and blues have become somewhat polarizing, the yellows were an immediate hit and remain wildly popular.
“We got an amazing response to the City Connect jerseys, of course with the connection to the marathon and what happened in 2013 and coming up on the 10th anniversary of that horrific day,” Kennedy said. “It will be meaningful to have those jerseys, and also meaningful to have our “Boston” jerseys worn on Patriots Day.”
For fans who enjoy the alternate looks and would like to see the Red Sox add more, that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon too. Recently Nike issued guidance to MLB clubs recommending they stick to a “four-plus-one” model, which would limit club to their standard home and road uniforms, two alternates and a City Connect uniform. According to an MLB spokesperson, the guidance is intended to help fans better identify with their favorite teams while ensuring Nike has the ability to produce enough jerseys to meet demand.
The guidance isn’t a hard and fast policy and allows flexibility for clubs to wear special uniforms if they wish — the “Boston” home jerseys for Patriots Day are perhaps the most prominent example — but from a practical perspective it also means if the Red Sox wanted to add a new look they would most likely cut an existing uniform first.
As far as the reception the Red Sox alternates have gotten, Kennedy said the club understands you can’t please everyone but he believes they’ve also walked the line between being respectful of tradition and appealing to younger fans.
“I think beauty is in the eye of the beholder and not everyone responds well to change so we understand that. You need to strike a balance, especially when you’re talking about the traditional classic Red Sox uniform,” Kennedy said. “So we try to strike the right balance between honoring tradition and having the ability to innovate and try to reach out and connect to new and younger fans. We feel a responsibility to do both.”
