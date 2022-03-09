INDIANAPOLIS – The brief Carson Wentz era has come to an end for the Indianapolis Colts.
The 29-year-old reportedly will be shipped to the Washington Commanders when the new NFL year begins March 16. The reported deal will send a third-round pick in next month’s draft to the Colts as well as a 2023 third-rounder that can become a second-round pick if Wentz plays 70% of the Commanders’ snaps next season.
The teams also will swap picks in the second round this year, with Indianapolis’ first selection moving up from No. 47 to No. 43 overall.
News of the deal came just a little more than a year after the Colts sent a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional selection that became a first-rounder this year to the Philadelphia Eagles for Wentz.
His lone season in Indianapolis was filled with plenty of drama, if not success.
Wentz was injured during the first week of training camp at Grand Park in July and missed all three of the team’s preseason games. When he returned in late August, he was caught up as a close contact for COVID-19 and missed another critical week of preparation ahead of the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
After injuring both ankles in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, Wentz surprised his teammates by playing against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Then he settled in until December.
A steep decline in his passing totals preceded a positive COVID test in the week leading up to a Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wentz missed another week of practice and struggled in losses to the Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars that dropped the Colts to 9-8 and kept the team out of the playoffs.
He still finished the season with respectable totals, completing 62.4% of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But Wentz threw for more than 200 yards just once over the final six weeks.
A day after the regular season ended, head coach Frank Reich declined to give Wentz a vote of confidence as the starter for 2022. When general manager Chris Ballard followed with a similar line of answers later in the week, the writing was on the wall for the quarterback’s departure.
“You look at the decision when we made the decision at the time,” Ballard said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, noting the compensation paid to acquire Wentz wouldn’t affect his decision making moving forward. “You always do what you think is best with the information you have. I don’t ever worry about what we gave up or what we did. We make the best decision going forward, and whatever the repercussions of that are, they are.
“We deal with them and figure out how we can move forward.”
Indianapolis’ next step forward is not immediately clear.
There are reports and whispers throughout the league the Colts could get involved in the bidding for former San Francisco 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo.
The free agent market opens next week, with Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota and Mitchell Trubisky atop a lackluster crop.
And the move up in the second round could be a precursor to dipping into this year’s unremarkable draft class.
Whoever is under center in Week 1 will be the sixth different quarterback to start the regular season in six years. Reich will have five different starters in his five seasons as head coach.
“You just try to play a winning hand, right?” he said at the Combine. “You make the most of everything you have, and when you’re playing that hand, you believe you’re going to win that hand. That’s just the way I feel. We’ve got a lot of good cards in hand.
“We just have to plan the right way, add a couple, draw – I’m not a poker expert here – do a blind draw or something and get a few extra cards and then see if we can put together a winning hand.”
Wentz was supposed to stop the carousel.
He has three years remaining on a contract extension he signed with the Eagles, but only the 2022 season includes guaranteed money. So Washington can walk away from the deal after next season if it doesn’t work out.
But that is someone else’s problem now.
Owner Jim Irsay, Ballard and Reich will sit down and map out a strategy for the short term at the position. Ballard said last week those meetings will have great dialogue, and disagreement in the talks is welcome. But when the three walk out of the room with a final call, they’ll all be on board with the plan.
It’s apparent now Wentz was not part of that solution.
It shouldn’t take long to find out who’s next. Ballard mentioned the difficulty of the position when asked last week about the attributes he looks for in a quarterback.
“Ultimately, it’s the most scrutinized position in sports,” he said. “It is. I think it’s one of the most difficult to play in sports. You’re playing a position where you’re trying to make accurate throws with people trying to actually hurt you. Then (there’s) the scrutiny that comes into play week to week. It’s week to week. In our league, it’s a week-to-week league.
“So handling the ups and downs of it and staying the steady course (are important qualities for a winning QB). There’s so much that goes into it. Then having a team around him that can win – not just him but having a team. So I think there’s a lot that goes into that question.”
