INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in Jim Irsay’s 27 years as owner, the Indianapolis Colts have fired a head coach during the season.
The team announced it has parted ways with Frank Reich on Monday, midway through his fifth season. The Colts – who opened the season with great expectations – fell to 3-5-1 Sunday after a 26-3 loss against the New England Patriots in which they gained just 121 yards, the lowest total for the franchise since 1997.
Long-time Indianapolis center Jeff Saturday was named as the interim head coach -- bypassing a pair of former NFL head coaches, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive consultant John Fox, already on the staff.
Saturday will be introduced during a 6 p.m. news conference at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Reich was 40-33-1 overall during the regular season and 1-2 in the playoffs. After Andrew Luck retired following Reich’s debut season in 2018, the head coach finished with seven starting quarterbacks during his five seasons – including the current starter, Sam Ehlinger, who was 15-of-29 for 103 yards and was sacked nine times while throwing a Pick 6 against the Patriots.
“I certainly did not anticipate today. I really didn’t,” Reich told reporters in Foxborough, Massachusetts, following the game. “I mean, I was really anticipating good things. I think we all were. But I think that’s why we’re wired like we’re wired. That’s why we do what we do – because we believe.
“We believe in what we’re doing. We believe in who we’re doing it with. And so we fight, we scratch, we claw, and sometimes it works out for you, and sometimes it doesn’t. But you keep fighting.”
Hours later Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard took Reich out of the fight.
