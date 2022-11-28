For the U.S. Men’s National Team, Tuesday’s World Cup match against Iran is as straightforward as it gets.
Win and advance. Lose or draw and you’re out.
After playing both Wales and England to ties in its first two World Cup matches, the U.S. has put itself in a strong position to move on to the knockout rounds. Iran is no pushover, the nation ranks No. 20 in FIFA’s rankings, just a few spots below the U.S. (No. 16) and only one behind a No. 19 ranked Wales squad it dismantled 2-0 in Friday’s penultimate group stage match. Yet after America’s performance against the powerhouse English there’s no reason they shouldn’t be able to get the job done and move on to the Round of 16.
That things are so simple for the U.S. is a privilege we shouldn’t take for granted.
For Iran, this World Cup comes at a fraught moment. Over the past few months the country has been embroiled in massive protests stemming from the death of a 22-year-old woman at the hands of the country’s morality police. The woman, Mahsa Amini, was detained for not fully complying with Iran’s veiling laws, and her death has ignited widespread unrest that has led to deadly government crackdowns in response.
According to reports, more than 450 protesters have been killed and 18,000 arrested since mid-September, and yet the protests have continued unabated.
Iran has seen large-scale protests before, but never like this. The movement has been largely led by women, who have been filmed ripping off their headscarves, sometimes even burning them, and cutting their hair in public in defiance of the country’s strict laws dictating women be veiled in public. The protesters’ main demand is freedom and an end to state-sponsored violence against women, but they’ve also been fueled by other economic and political grievances that taken collectively present the greatest threat to the Islamic Republic since its creation in 1979.
The protests have now spread to the World Cup, where confrontations have been reported between fans sporting flags and messages expressing solidarity with the movement and supporters of the government. A recent Associated Press article reported instances of Iranian women being surrounded and harassed by large groups of men at games, who not only shouted in their face but filmed them, potentially making them targets for reprisal by the government’s security services
That’s the kind of powder keg amid which Tuesday’s match will be played.
This situation is much bigger than soccer. As much as some fans wish it were otherwise, sports have always been inherently political, and one way or the other the outcome of this match is going to take on outsized meaning beyond who advances to the knockout phase.
If the U.S. loses, it will be a terrible sporting disappointment made worse that it came at the hands of a geopolitical enemy. But more sinister than that, it will be portrayed as a victory of the Islamic Republic over The Great Enemy, one it will undoubtedly use to try and galvanize support for the regime and further crush the protest movement.
If the U.S. beats Iran, however, it will be a terrible black eye for the government at one of its most vulnerable moments.
The idea that a U.S. win over Iran would somehow represent a victory for freedom over tyranny is laughably simplistic and jingoistic. This is, at the end of the day, still just a game. But the struggle of the Iranian people against their oppressive government is very real, and if the U.S. denying the regime a propaganda victory somehow helps the protestors’ cause, that’s an outcome freedom-loving people everywhere should root for.
