FORT MYERS, Fla. — As Kutter Crawford stepped off the mound at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told him to stop and take in the scene.
Crawford had just made his major league debut in an emergency spot start amid the club’s early September COVID-19 outbreak, and while it wasn’t the shining success he’d hoped for, Cora told him it didn’t matter. He was a big leaguer now, and no matter what happens nobody could ever take that away from him.
Now it looks like Crawford might be here to stay.
The 26-year-old righty has officially made the Red Sox opening day roster, earning an opportunity that seemed a long way off even this time last year. Not originally considered a top prospect, Crawford overcame Tommy John surgery and the disruption caused by the pandemic to eventually emerge as one of the most intriguing arms in the Red Sox system.
Historically a starter, Crawford’s role with the big club is expected to be as a multi-inning reliever similar to Garrett Whitlock at the start of last season. That is generally how he’s been used throughout spring training, and Crawford said he’s prepared to make the transition if that’s what the club needs.
“That wouldn’t affect me. My job is to throw strikes and get outs, whether it’s starting or in the bullpen, whenever they hand me the ball that’s my goal,” Crawford said last Thursday in the JetBlue Park clubhouse. “I’m not too worried about the role, as long as I’m playing a part and helping the big league club win games that’s all that matters.”
Crawford may well have cemented his place in the bigs during a dominant March 29 outing against Pittsburgh, during which he recorded five strikeouts over two scoreless innings while regularly flashing 97 on the radar gun. Crawford said afterwards that he was just trying to throw his best stuff, and Cora said that Crawford’s best might be among the best in the organization.
“We’re trying to win ballgames and we’re trying to take the best 28 who fit the program right now. It’s not the final product on April 7, but we do believe he’s good,” Cora said last Tuesday in Bradenton. “Stuff-wise he’s one of the best that we have.”
A brutal 2020
Originally a 16th-round pick out of Florida Gulf Coast University in the 2017 MLB Draft, Crawford enjoyed some early success and earned a late-season promotion to Double-A Portland in 2019, but then a one-two punch of Tommy John surgery and the pandemic wiped out his 2020 season.
Upon his return last spring, Crawford picked up right where he left off. He pitched well in Portland and earned a promotion to Triple-A Worcester. By September, he was first in line when the Red Sox rotation needed reinforcement during the COVID-19 outbreak. He was later honored at Fenway Park as recipient of the organization’s Lou Gorman Award, given annually to a minor leaguer who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way up to the major league team.
Soon after Crawford was named to Boston’s 40-man roster to protect him from being lost in the Rule 5 Draft. While that was a major career milestone, it also came with a notable downside. Once the lockout began, he was shut out just like the other big leaguers, which meant he wasn’t able to start spring training on time with his minor league peers.
While that could have been a major setback, Crawford said it ultimately made little difference.
“That didn’t really change anything, you just continue to work out and get your body in the best shape possible until the lockout eventually ended,” Crawford said. “Staying in the same kind of routine from the beginning of the offseason to today, you just take care of your body, work out, hitting the gym and doing everything to make sure you’re taking care of your arm.”
Fellow FGCU alum
As the season approached, Crawford joined fellow Florida Gulf Coast alum Chris Sale and several other big leaguers for live batting practice at his alma mater. Since then he’s done nothing but prove he belongs. Once he remained in camp after his fellow prospects were sent back to the minors, it was only a matter of time before his ascent was made official.
Whether Crawford sticks with the big club all season remains to be seen. Boston will have to cut its roster down from 28 to 26 at the start of May, and Josh Taylor, who is expected to start the season on the injured list, probably won’t miss much time either.
But whether it’s the minor leagues, spring training or an extended opportunity with the big club, Crawford has been trying to prove himself for years. That part won’t change even if everything else is about to.
“Oh it’s a good feeling to still be on this side with all these amazing ballplayers, but that’s something I can’t control,” Crawford said when asked about still being in camp a couple of days before officially making the team.
“They make those decisions. The thing I can do is put in the hard work and make them make those decisions a little tougher than they need to be.”
