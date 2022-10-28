One was a picture-perfect throw, under pressure with less than a minute left in the game, that Josh Sweeney dropped into the hands of Bryan Desmarais.
The other was a bullish run that appeared to be stuffed, before Sweeney cut right and dragged a tackler wrapped around his waist into the end zone.
Both were game-changing scores, that capped brilliant rallies and gave Windham stunning victories.
But for Sweeney — Windham’s new comeback kid — it’s all part of his job at quarterback.
“It is definitely the job for the quarterback to be a big leader, and I have done that more than I ever have this year,” said Sweeney. “I think a quarterback need to play confident, believe in themselves, and lift up their teammates in order to be successful and win football games.”I think I have shown that by helping my teammates believe when we are struggling or losing.”
Throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with 0:39 left against Salem, and running for the go-ahead 2-point conversation — capping a 21-point comeback — against Concord have been the premier highlights in what has been a breakout fall for Sweeney.
The senior captain has led Windham to a 6-2 record — including five straight wins — this fall, with a home playoff game locked up for next week. It’s quite a turnaround for the Jags, who were 1-12 over the past two seasons.
“This year has definitely been the most exciting and fun season of football I’ve ever had,” said Sweeney. “Especially considering how the last few seasons have gone, finally winning and winning consistently feels great. I realized this team was something special during the offseason before this season. We had almost all of our varsity players in the weight room at least five days a week. We were so dedicated to winning games.”
Second-year starter Sweeney finished the 2022 regular season 36-for-77 passing for 563 yards and nine touchdowns, to go with 48 rushes for 252 yards, three touchdowns and four 2-point conversions.
“Josh has progressed so far in his time with us,” said Jaguars head coach Jack Byrne. “He spent four years learning our system, and he had to deal with all the growing pains. But he is just so smart and positive and just keeps working, so it made it easier to build our system to win big games.
“When you have a coachable kid who knows the game, you begin to trust his opinion on the little tweaks and wrinkles of different plays or strategies. Josh is definitely that kind of player at practice and in games for us. He has earned a higher level of confidence that lets him know what to do for his team before any coach needs to say anything.”
A quarterback since the third grade, Sweeney has found ways to make big plays with his arm in Windham’s triple-option offense, including his 11-yard touchdown to Desmarais that sparked the wild rally against Concord and 19-yard TD to Desmarais that led another 21-point comeback against Pinkerton, that fell just one point short.
“My biggest strength as a QB is my decision making and being smart with the ball,” said Sweeney. “We run a triple-option offense that I’ve come to be pretty good at. and I’m also able to make good reads in the passing game, which can be seen in my strong touchdown/interception ratio.
“I’ve worked on my accuracy and arm strength a lot this offseason, and I think it has shown this season. Our goal is to win at least one playoff game, and hopefully a championship. But, no matter how this season ends, it has been a great season.”
KNIGHTS MOVE PAST HEARTBREAK
A week removed from North Andover’s devastating loss to Billerica, 35-34, the Scarlet Knights (3-4) aren’t allowing the heartbreak to drag them down with a possible playoff spot on the line as they prepare to travel to Methuen (5-2) on Friday.
“It’s heartbreaking to lose in the fashion that we did, having the opportunity to break a team’s undefeated season but losing it by 1 point,” said North Andover captain James Federico. “You can’t help but be very disappointed. But we showed people that we can hang with teams like Billerica, especially if we can keep playing the way we did that first half.
“Methuen is our last chance to prove ourselves before the playoffs and show people what we can do. Everyone wants to enter the postseason with the momentum of a win, and that momentum can mean a lot in how your postseason can work out. So we’ve been preparing even harder with emphasis on what this game means to us. Everyone is just itching for another opportunity to shock some people.”
Agreed coach John Dubzinski, “Each week we employ the ‘24 hour’ rule after games, win or loss. As tough as the loss the Billerica game was, nothing will be accomplished if we wallow in our self pity for an extended period of time. This is a huge game for both teams. Methuen has had another great season and is fighting for a home game and North Andover has to win the game to get into the playoffs. I am sure we will be getting Methuen’s best and I am hoping Methuen gets the best version of North Andover.”
LANCERS STILL WAIT ON ABREU
Star Lawrence quarterback Jayden Abreu is once again questionable for Friday’s matchup with Chelmsford, as he works his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered three weeks ago against Haverhill, among other injuries.
Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate said the Lancers are being cautious to not bring him back before he’s ready.
“He hasn’t been close to playable yet,” said Audate. “He is able to throw stationary, but not on the move. We don’t want to make him a sitting duck in the pocket, so we will evaluate him and make final decision by the end of practice.”
SALEM DREAMING OF UPSET
Salem (2-6) will close out the regular season, and possibly the fall, with a tremendous challenge when they host Division 1 favorite Londonderry (7-1) on Friday (7 p.m.)
The Blue Devils would love to stun the state.
“We have had a good week of practice,” said Salem coach Steve Abraham. “It potentially is the seniors’ last game. They’re disappointed in the results, but have worked hard all year.
“Londonderry is a great team with a great coach (Jimmy Lauzon). They’re fast and they do things the right way. But we will give it our best shot.”
COACH A’S WINNING FAMILY
Congrats go out to Central Catholic football coach Chuck Adamopulos, who earned his 200th career victory as Central Catholic head coach last week.
When I played football at Pentucket Regional High School two decades ago, “Coach A” and his father Arthur Adamopoulos — who won 129 games as Peabody head coach (1961-81) — would often stop by practice to visit close family friend and Pentucket head coach Steve Hayden, who has won 238 games in 39 years as Sachems/Panthers head coach
Add in longtime Pentucket football assistant Chris Perry, who won state titles during long runs as Amesbury girls basketball and softball coach, and that’s a tremendous amount of wins in one coaching office.
