NORTH ANDOVER — Brian Murphy’s connections to Merrimack College were vast and memorable.
Not only did the Easton, Mass. native captain the 2003 baseball team, but he married his college sweetheart, Karen Gonartz of Medford, and more than 20 of his former teammates and classmates attended their wedding at campus chapel.
“Some of the best times of my life,” said Murphy, who has been coaching every year since he graduated. “We weren’t great in baseball, but we worked hard and had a lot of fun. I got to play with my brother, which really was special.”
In terms of baseball, though, Merrimack was in Murphy’s rearview mirror, having spent the last 18 years as a coach, including the last eight as head coach at William & Mary, twice leading that program to NCAA tourney berths.
But a few things happened over the last few years.
The baseball program started thriving. Merrimack athletics jumped to Div. 1. and late last summer, the baseball head coaching position opened up when NIck Barese was fired.
“It wasn’t something on my radar screen,” said Murphy. “When it came open I took a look where we are family-wise. We have two kids (Connor, 10; Maggie, 5) and they are getting near the age where moving is really hard. We are both very close to our families, which are all back here, which wasn’t easy.”
Murphy got an interview. It was his first time on campus in over a dozen years.
“The campus looked amazing. I couldn’t believe how much it has expanded, the layout, the facilities; how they blended the old with the new [buildings],” said Murphy. “I remembered thinking, ‘This is a really attractive place to show recruits.’”
He left William & Mary and accepted the job at his alma mater, arriving on campus the second week of September, with students having already started classes.
A big reason, said Murphy, was Merrimack’s dedication to not only “going Division 1” but winning at the highest level. He kept tabs on how some programs, including men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s basketball were more than competitive from the get-go.
“First thing, there is a lot of top tier talent right around the Merrimack Valley,” said Murphy. “We want Merrimack to be an option for our local guys that want to not only play Division 1, but play it at a high level. That’s the goal, to build with a core group of guys from around here; give them a place to develop.”
As for the 2022 season, Merrimack opens with four games this weekend in Port Charlotte, Fla., beginning today (11 a.m.) against Indiana State, two tomorrow against St. Bonaventure and another on Sunday against old foe, Northeastern University on Sunday, a program he faced every year in the Colonial Athletic Association.
“We have some veteran pitchers who have logged some good innings, guys that once we get them built up, we hope to be really competitive in the beginning of games,” said Murphy. “And we’ll see how the rest of our pitching staff settles into roles.”
There were some big losses on offense, with three of the top four hitters graduating, including All-Northeastern Conference honoree Joey Poricelli, a third-baseman and all-time great Nick Shumski, of Salem, N.H., at shortstop.
“We have some older guys who haven’t played quite as much, some good athletes and a nice mix of lefty and righty hitters,” said Murphy. “We have to get some games under our belt and find the guys who do the most to help us win.”
Murphy recently bought a home in Derry, N.H., and says he’s ready for the long haul.
“I’m very excited to be back here,” said Murphy. “It really feels like home. Merrimack is an exciting place to be.”
