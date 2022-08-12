Watching highlights from Michael Wolfendale’s summer training, it’s impossible not be be impressed.
From the quick release and snap on his short throws, to the touch on his deep balls, to the pin-point accuracy and impressive footwork, the Brooks School incoming senior looks every bit the part of an elite quarterback.
But the Methuen resident said one element, which cannot be caught on film, is most important when football starts for real in a few weeks.
“Having great knowledge of the game is required to have success as a passer,” said Wolfendale. “If you know how the defense is going to react, and make the correct reads, you’re going to have success. Also, constant reps with your receivers are crucial for delivering the ball on time, exactly where it needs to be. I feel like I’ve developed a much better understanding of the game, such as reading defenses, which will slow down the game and help me.”
An improved Wolfendale is bad news for the rest of the Independent School League (ISL).
Coming off a breakout junior season for Brooks, Wolfendale feels ready for an even better season this fall.
He was recently ranked the No. 3 quarterback in the ISL (out of 10) heading into the fall by @ISLfootballl.
“With (preseason) camp starting in just a few weeks, I have never felt more confident going into a season,” said Wolfendale. “We have a very talented group willing to sacrifice and play for one another. We have great coaches who truly care about us as both football players and as people. I whole-heatedly believe we can accomplish something very special.”
“I think my ability to deliver the ball, as well as make plays with my feet adds another level to my game. The ability to improvise and turn broken plays into positive ones is my biggest strength I would say.”
Wolfendale is coming off a record-setting 2021 campaign for Brooks. In seven games, the QB threw for 1,527 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for four more scores.
Against Governor’s Academy, Wolfendale threw for a school-record 430 yards. He also threw one touchdown and ran for two others — including the game-winning 9-yard score — in the fourth quarter of a 33-28 come-from-behind victory over Tabor.
“Michael was the definition of ‘controlling what you can control,’” said Brooks coach Pat Foley following the 2021 season. “He had a great year as our QB and was a steady, positive leader in a year where it would have been really easy to be something other than that. He really did have an awesome year for us, and didn’t get enough recognition because of our record.”
Once last season ended, Wolfendale set to work refining his game.
“I have been lifting consistently with Jason Fielding of Pact Performance, who has really helped me grow as an athlete,” he said. “Also, I’ve been throwing with Michael McCarthy and Alex McLaughlin of M2 QB Academy. They have really helped me develop sound mechanics as a passer, and they have helped me develop a better understanding of the game.
“Most importantly I’ve frequently gotten together with my teammates to get down timing on routes, compete, and make each other better overall. We have all sacrificed a lot of time and energy to get together and work. I think we will have success because of this.”
Recently, Wolfendale teamed with teammates such as University of Buffalo commit Jackson Conners-McCarthy of Andover, University of Pennsylvania commit Rayden Waweru and Joel Mireles of Lawrence to sweep pool play at the Northeast 7v7 North Sectional.
“The Northeast 7v7 tournament was a great opportunity to compete and grow as a team,” he said. “Nothing can equate to full contact 11-on-11 football, but the tournament definitely helped us work on our plays, get our timing down, make reads, and have a feel for what we need to continue to work on come the season.”
Wolfendale has received attention from Ivy League and NESCAC college programs, including a recent offer from Bowdoin. But he currently focused on his final high school season.
“Obviously, we want to win every time we compete,” he said. “But more importantly, we want to play for our brother, Preston Settles, who passed away unexpectedly last winter. We are all thinking about him every time we practice, and his memory pushes us to be better every day.
“He meant so much to all of us, and always put a smile on our faces. Although he was only on the team for one season, the impact he made will never be forgotten. As a team, we want nothing more than to make him proud. He was truly special.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
