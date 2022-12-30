ANDOVER -- Two sure characteristics of a championship team -- they bring their "A" game with hardware on the line and they don't miss a beat when their best player is on the bench.
Unbeaten Andover High checked both those boxes Friday night, dismantling North Andover, 57-32, in the final of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic at Merrimack College's Lawler Arena.
The teams had met earlier this month, with Andover claiming a hard-fought seven-point victory. But Friday night, what had the potential to be a border war between the MVC rivals, became a rout by early in the third quarter, thanks to a suffocating Andover man-to-man defense.
The Warriors forced 18 turnovers and held the Scarlet Knights to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters, as they built a 45-21 lead.
"I think we were motivated, playing in this tournament final," said Andover Coach Alan Hibino. "At Andover, we take a lot of pride in our man-to-man defense and we knew what North Andover was capable of. Hannah Martin is one of the best players in the state. But I think the first two games we played in the tournament prepared us for tonight."
Senior guard Amelia Hanscom led Andover with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Tournament MVP Anna Foley had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists before sitting out the fourth period. Defensively, the 6-3 senior center had two steals and just two blocks but she altered the trajectory of several others.
"You're going to have games like this. Andover is top of the charts among teams in Massachusetts," said North Andover Coach Jess Deveny. "I thought we did what we needed to do in the first quarter. We only trailed by a point but after that, we failed to execute the way we knew we needed to execute."
North Andover guard Hannah Martin led all scorers with 19 points. But she had just one 3-pointer and was made to work hard for every point. Jackie Rogers was held to just seven points and one 3-pointer.
Andover's defense attacked the perimeter aggressively, refusing to concede any open looks. When the Scarlet Knights tried to use screens, the Warriors either fought through them or deftly switched.
And when North Andover shooters up-faked and drove to the hoop, they found Foley, Marissa Kobelski and Hanscom waiting for them.
"We're fortunate to have some length there. We want to control the paint and not allow any points down there in the paint," said Hibino.
North Andover was able to stay close early on, thanks to an aggressive, risk-taking defense that forced Andover into five turnovers in the first quarter.
Andover was able to seize control of the game over the final four minutes of the second quarter. Ironically, Foley was on the bench for those four minutes, with Hibino not wanting her to pick up a third foul.
Andover led just 15-12 when Foley went to the bench. Martin had just drained a 3-pointer and North Andover seemed poised to ride the momentum and take a lead into halftime.
Instead, Andover's supporting cast stepped up in a big way. A steal by Ari White led to a layup by junior point guard Michaela Buckley (6 points, 4 assists) and the start of a 9-0 run. Hanscom went coast-to-coast with a defensive rebound, Ella Vidoni (10 points) stuck a long 3-pointer and White dropped in a pair of free throws. Andover suddenly had a 24-12 lead and looked every bit the state championship contender it is expected to be.
"That was the key stretch. It was all about execution and we weren't executing offensively. I think we were getting mediocre shots, not good shots," said Deveny.
Andover led, 24-15, at halftime, then blew the game wide open with a 17-2 run to open the third quarter.
