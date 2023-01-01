NORTH ANDOVER — Lost in the euphoria of the Lawrence High championship victory and the awe-inspiring effort and dedication defensively to shackle Beverly by the dozen or so Lancers who hit the floor is the fact that their leader has never coached a Christmas Tournament loss.
Jesus “Moose” Moore, who took over the program in 2018, moved to 8-0 with three Commonwealth Classic championships.
A former two-sport standout with the Lancers, Moore has sewn a web of positivity around the program.
He’s surrounded himself with a slew of alums, who care about the program they helped nurture and build as plays – Justin Nieves, Tommy West, Dantae Neal, et al.
Lawrence High hoop matters right now, and Moore has the top-3 team in the state on scintillating roll right now.
There’s plenty of work to be done, but right now statewide, a Lawrence team that missed the state tournament a year ago by a fraction of a power point, is currently the talk of Bay State boys hoop.
By the way, Moore was 8-1 with a pair of Christmas tourney titles as a player. The dude is making it look easy!
COMMUNITY DRIVEN
Walking into the Lawrence High gym – in mid-August – you got the feeling that the Lancers had something cooking, community-wise, with their boys hoop program.
At least 200, probably closer to 300, fans took in the battle as the Lancers faced off with Worcester North in the finals of their own summer league.
Those numbers exponentially grew over the week at Merrimack and the committee decided to award the Lancers the “Commonwealth Cup.”
As the tourney website noted on Twitter, “I am happy to announce that the Commonwealth Cup which goes to the best fan section is awarded to basically the City of Lawrence. The cup will be presented to AD (Brendan) Neilon at an upcoming home game. Congrats Lancer Nation.”
The Lawrence fans brought it all three nights. It’s going to be a heck of a fun winter in the city.
SIMPLY STIFLING
The Lancers defend. It’s fierce – in the 1980s Georgetown, 1990s Arkansas mode.
No opposing dribbler is immune to the pressure.
For Lawrence, it’s become habit. There’s no play call, no signal from the bench … just attack.
“I don’t have to say anything,” said coach Jesus Moore. “My guys smell blood in the water and they want to attack you if you show weakness. We play an aggressive style.”
THE REAL DEAL
If Lawrence High’s 6-0 boys spent December introducing themselves to the rest of the state, the Andover High girls simply reassured folks all over Massachusetts that they are still Andover – meaning a state title threat – just as they were last year.
Andover systematically dispatched its three foes, almost in a blink.
Haverhill, on Tuesday, looked to be trading punches for a quarter, but you looked up and Andover led by 19 at the break.
Pentucket ran with the Warriors and made shots in the first half, only to hit the locker room down 15.
And in the finals, Andover blitzed North Andover from the opening snap, almost sending a clear message that the first meeting – a seven-point AHS win – would be the exception, not the rule.
The rest of the Merrimack Valley Conference might want to buckle up when the Warrior girls are coming to town.
COACHES AWARD WINNERS
Along with the all-tourney teams, a “Coaches Award” is handed out to one player from each team.
The deserving winners on the girls side were: Ari White of Andover; Abby Yfantopulos of Central; Haley Phillips of Haverhill; Jamie Slattery of Methuen; Maddie Forman of Natick; Janie Papell of North Andover; Abby Dube of Pentucket and Alanna Saunders of Westford.
Boys Coaches Awards went to: Lincoln Beal of Andover; Max Hemsey of Beverly; John Kelley of Central; Danny Reyes of Lawrence; Josh Kiwanuka of Methuen; Adam Bovee of Newburyport; Liam Trundy of North Andover; and Mike O’Brien of St. John’s Prep.
NOT SO FUN FACT
For Central Catholic’s boys, it can certainly be considered a drought.
The Raiders have not won a Christmas tourney title since 2016. That six-year void – albeit with no tourney in two of those years – is the longest Raider stretch without a championship in the event since the first seven years of the event 1975-81.
Junior MVP Leo Parent and the Raiders ended that stretch in 1982.
A WISH AND A REGRET
First, the regret.
I did not get the opportunity to sample the concessions, which were run by the Andover High baseball boosters.
Concessions are so important to making an event more palatable.
As Mr. Bill Drummond would always note during Andover home games, “the pizza served here … is delicious.”
You wonder if the Golden Warriors concession prowess travels. Next year, I guess.
One the one wish?
If the Christmas Tournament needs one thing, it’s an in-flux of student participation. The committee needs to work on ways to capture the imaginations of the student communities.
I would love to see maybe a DJ in the lobby between the two gyms, trying to make the event as much of a social gathering as it is an athletic competition.
Just one man’s opinion.
