The Commonwealth Conference named its boys and girls soccer all-stars. A slew of Whittier and Greater Lawrence Tech boys and girls were honored by the CAC Small School coaches.
On the 24-player boys small school team were Whittier's Luke Macfarland, Jakub Jegorow, Michael Leary and Dawensky Gustave. For the Reggies, it was Angel Lopez, Izayah Perez and Nicholas Martis.
Local girls on the 20-player small school soccer team were for the Reggies seniors Briana Peralta and Lisette Perez. For Whittier, juniors Madison Dawkins and Natalie Vienneau and sophomores Madison Gosse, Ariella Jones and Madison Noury.
