NORTH ANDOVER — Andover turned defense into second-half fast-break points as the Golden Warrior boys ran away from Methuen in the quarterfinal round of the ninth annual Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic.
Trailing by a pair at the break, the Warriors had five steals during a crucial 17-0 run that began late in the third en route to a 56-47 victory at Merrimack College as the tournament returned following a COVID-forced hiatus. Andover will play Beverly at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Lawlor Arena in the first of two semifinals.
“It’s good to be back here,” Andover coach David Fazio said, “after the last two years of not having (the tournament) with two of the best teams we ever had who never had a chance to play in it. So, our experience here is going to be vital (for the season).”
Senior Chase Lembo led the second-half charge with four third-quarter steals — the first of which led to a fast-break lay-up by freshman Luka Palermo, who converted the ensuing free throw to give the Warriors the lead for good at 29-28 with 6:05 left in the third.
While the Rangers pulled within two on a Rucky Vasquez lay-up with 2:08 remaining, it would be their final points for the following seven minutes.
Lembo, who had 12 points, turned his final steal of the period into a runaway lay-up for a 38-32 lead.
“We played really good (defense) in the second half,” Fazio said. “We did a good job of changing defenses. (Methuen) is a really good team. They’re athletic and tough. We had our hands full today.”
But the Warriors kept running, using three more fast break buckets in the run to open their biggest lead at 49-32 with 3:25 remaining.
Senior Ryan MacLellan led the way for Andover (2-1) with a game-high 24 points.
“This was great,” MacLellan said. “The guys got to the gym nice and early and got a lot of shots up. Everybody was all juiced up. The environment was great. There are a lot of people here, and it’s a great experience for us.”
Earl Pemberton, Jr., led Methuen (2-2) with 18 points, 10 of which came in the final three minutes.
“I think a lot of it was we turned the ball over too much,” Methuen coach Anthony Faradie said. “We have to take better care of the ball. Us turning over the ball was leading to transition buckets for them … We have to be better and play a full game.”
LAWRENCE DEPTH LEADS BIG WIN OVER PREP
Ten players scored at least two points as fourth-seeded Lawrence ran past St. John’s Prep in an 82-55 quarterfinal victory.
But despite his squad easily winning their fourth straight to open the season, Lancer coach Jesus Moore knows it’s still early.
“We’re winning, but we’re not up to par, to our own standards,” Moore said. “There are a lot of areas in our game and little things that we’re focusing on improving. There are things I wasn’t happy about tonight, but we’ll continue to work on it and get better.”
The Lancers looked good from the start, opening a 40-25 lead at intermission. But that was just the prelude as Lawrence use a 21-7 run over the first six minutes of the third to grab a 61-32 advantage. The Lancer full-court pressure proved too much for the Prep by forcing 10 turnovers in the quarter.
“That’s what we do,” Moore said. “We want to pressure. We want to push. We want to turn people over. We want a track meet because that’s where our kids excel, and not every team practices like that. We’re up and down for two or three hours in practice.”
Marcus Canery led the second-half charge, scoring 13 of his game-high 22 points. Other Lancers in double digits were Nasiha Perez (14), Jonathan Ocasio (12) and Danny Reyes (11).
But Moore has no hesitation looking to his bench for fresh players.
“I can play 15 guys and feel comfortable,” Moore said. “This is the deepest team I’ve been a part of. Each kid brings different things but they all contribute. I really do believe I have three starting lineups.”
Central survives North Andover
The tournament’s top seed was taken to the limit by a feisty North Andover squad, but Central Catholic prevailed in Tuesday’s nightcap 63-58 at Lawlor Arena.
The victory set up what should be a preview of the top Merrimack Valley Conference contenders when the Raiders play Lawrence in today’s 7:45 p.m. Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic semifinal at Lawlor. North Andover will face St. John’s Prep in a 6:45 p.m. contest on the Hammel Court.
In a tight contest that Central (3-0) led from the start, the Raiders were led by Markys Bridgewater’s 16 points and Joey Hart’s 14. The pair combined for 13 of the team’s 26 field goals.
Jake Denny scored a team-high 16 for North Andover (1-2). The other three Knights in double digits were Zach Wolinski (13), Cam Bethel (11) and Zach Faro (10).
Beverly rolls past Newburyport
Seeded second in the eight-team boys bracket, Beverly rode a scintillating performance from Ryder Frost to knock off Newburyport 66-59 in the day’s opener.
Frost scored 10 of his game-high 38 points during a second quarter in which Beverly turned a five-point deficit into a two-point lead at intermission.
The Panthers then opened up a 45-36 advantage with Dylan Crowley scoring seven of his 17 points in the third quarter.
Connor Spinney, who scored 18 of his team-high 23 points from behind the arc, kept the Newburyport in the game with 11 in the final period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.