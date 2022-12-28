NORTH ANDOVER — In an early-season showdown between a pair of Merrimack Valley Conference favorites, Central Catholic and Lawrence proved that while play can be scintillating, early-season basketball can often be confusing and sloppy.
Play quickly went up and down the court — often a result of turnovers — but Lawrence found its composure in time for a 58-51 victory in the second semifinal of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Tournament at Merrimack College’s Lawlor Arena.
The Lancers, who never trailed by more than five points, took the lead for good at 45-44 with 5:43 remaining on a driving bucket by senior Danny Reyes.
That basket sparked a Lancer 11-0 run that fed on four consecutive Central turnovers. A three by Ryan Grunon was followed by a scooping layup from Jonathan Ocasio, who added a pair of free throws Danny Reyes, who had back-to-back steals in the run made the next four points to provide a 54-44 lead with 2:30 remaining.
The Raiders (3-1) closed to within five on a John Kelley trey with 59.1 seconds left, and a Markys Bridgewater drive with 24 seconds left, but could get no closer.
The Raiders overcame seven third-period turnovers to take a slim 42-39 advantage heading into the final quarter.
With both teams running and pressing on defense from the start, play was sloppy from the start as the opponents combined to make only 16 of their 44 shots (36.4%) and committed 29 turnovers – 16 by Central Catholic through two quarters.
Lawrence grabbed a 14-11 lead after one as Danny Reyes and Isaiah Ogunbare each had four points.
But Central rallied to take its first lead 16-15 on a Bladimir Hiraldo three with 5:48 left in the second, which featured four lead changes. But Lawrence scored six of the quarter’s final 10 points to take a 28-26 lead into intermission.
