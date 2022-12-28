NORTH ANDOVER — Beverly came north for the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic looking for a little competition.
“It’s one of the oldest tournaments in the state,” coach Matt Karakoudas said. “As a matter of fact, it’s definitely the best Christmas tournament. The competition is incredible. You play at great facilities, and it’s run by exceptional people.
“It’s unbelievable competition. You know you’re going to have a dog fight in all three games. That’s what you want early in the season, to test yourself and see where you are.”
Two games into the affair, the Panthers are the ones proving difficult for opponents.
One day after knocking off Newburyport in the quarters, Beverly dominated Wednesday’s semifinal match against Andover, rolling to a 73-60 victory.
“We were outcoached,” Andover coach David Fazio summed up. “We were outplayed. We were out-toughed. We were out everything. I’m very disappointed.”
After a first half that featured three lead changes and three ties, the Panthers (3-2) took control after intermission, turning a four-point advantage into a 16-point lead in less than seven minutes.
Senior Dylan Crowley, who had 19 of his game-high 33 in the opening half, and junior Ryder Frost did the bulk of the offensive damage. A day after pouring in 38 against Newburyport, Frost scored 19 points and added 19 rebounds — 11 in the third.
Crowley converted nine of this 16 field goal attempts and 12 of his 13 attempts from the line as Andover had no defensive answer to the quick-shooting guard.
“I expect that out of Dylan,” Karakoudas said. “Dylan is a hell of a competitor. He’s a great ball player, but he has an excellent attitude, and he plays much bigger than his size. He plays very difficult. Dylan is the type of kid you don’t want to see in the parking lot.”
Despite committing only six turnovers in the game, the Warriors (2-2) were unable to respond as the Panthers twice opened 17-point leads in the fourth quarter.
“We were not good,” Fazio said. “We had tired legs from (a quarterfinal win over Methuen Tuesday) night, and our transition defense was nonexistent. But give props to Beverly.”
In Friday’s 7:45 p.m. title game, Beverly will face another top Merrimack Valley Conference contender.
“Friday is certainly not a step down,” Karakoudas said. “It’s either Lawrence or Central Catholic. But that’s what’s awesome about this tournament. It’s a dog fight every game.”
Boys Consolation — Methuen rebounds
A day after being sent to the boys consolation bracket, Methuen knocked off Newburyport 51-43.
The Rangers allowed the Clippers only four points in the first quarter and took a 26-11 advantage into halftime.
Josh Kiwanuka scored 10 of his game-high 12 points to pace Methuen while drew Eason added 10, six of which came in the second quarter.
Boys Consolation — North Andover tops Prep
Behind 23 points for Zach Wolinski, North Andover topped St. John's Prep 74-66 in the consolation bracket.
The Scarlet Knights led 37-34 at halftime, and 54-51 after three quarters, before pulling away in the fourth. Jake Denney scored 16 points and Zach Faro added 10 points for the winners.
