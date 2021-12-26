Due to concerns related to COVID-19, the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic has changed up the schedules for its boys and girls tournaments, which kick off on Monday.
“With it being our intention and primary goal to have the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic this year and restore some of the tradition after taking last year off due to COVID, we have worked hard with our hosts and the participating schools to do our best to minimize the impact of potentially larger crowds,” said tournament co-chair Rich Napolitano from Methuen.
“It is the ultimate goal for all of us to make sure we are staying as safe as possible and taking as many precautions as possible.”
Headlining these moves is the change to the championship games, which will now both be played at Central Catholic on Dec. 30. The boys championship will be played at 5 p.m. and the girls championship will be at 7 p.m.
Originally, all boys games were to be played at Andover High, and all girls games were set to be played at Central Catholic.
Now, both schools will host a combination of girls and boys games. That includes, in the first round, the Central Catholic boys (vs. Londonderry) and girls (vs. North Andover) on their home court and the Andover girls (vs. Londonderry) and boys (vs. Bishop Guertin) at Andover High on Monday.
On Tuesday, Andover will host all four losers bracket contests.
On Wednesday, Central Catholic will host the semifinal matchups for both the girls (1 p.m. and 5 p.m) and boys (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.)
Andover will host Thursday’s boys and girls seventh place and fifth place games.
Finally, on Thursday, Central Catholic will host the third place games for the boys (1 p.m.) and girls (3 p.m.), then the two championship games.
“We have worked to mix the two divisions at both sites throughout the week which should help balance the attendance each day and round,” said Napolitano.
“We are grateful to both Andover and Central Catholic for working with us to make this event a reality once again for our student athletes.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.