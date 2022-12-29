ANDOVER — As Hannah Martin went tumbling to the court, her scoop shot bounced twice on the rim, then through with 1.7 seconds left in regulation, lifting North Andover to a 43-41 win over MVC rival Methuen in the semifinals of the ninth annual Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic at Merrimack College’s Lawlor Arena on Wednesday.
Martin, a senior guard, scored 12 of her team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Scarlet Knights rally from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
“Just like in the (semifinal win) against Central, she is a true leader,” said North Andover coach Jesselyn Deveny. “The shots weren’t falling most of the game. We were having a hard time scoring, But then Hannah hit that three from the corner, Jackie (Rogers) hit the three at the top and then Hannah hit that tough, tough shot at the end.”
With the win, North Andover (4-1) advances to the tournament final, Friday, 6 p.m. at Lawlor. The Scarlet Knights will take on Andover High, which dispatched Pentucket Regional, 63-44, earlier in the day. The archrivals met earlier this month, with Andover handing North Andover its only loss of the season.
“They are a really tough team, they have a lot of experienced players, but we played with them,” said Deveny. “They beat us by seven the first time and I guess we’ll be looking for revenge. It’s tough every time we play them.”
Methuen (3-2) looked to have the game well in hand when junior Sam Pfeil stuck an elbow jumper to put the Rangers up 34-25 with 6:55 remaining. Pfeil played a monster game, finishing with 26 points (four 3-pointers), 10 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Nine of her points came in the third quarter, as Methuen turned an 18-17 halftime deficit into a 32-25 lead. She drained a three from well beyond the arc to close out the quarter.
“(Pfeil) is an amazing kid. She works her tail off,” said Methuen coach Ryan Middlemiss. “She gives everything, whatever we need. She’s a great teammate and a great person.”
Feeling the game slipping away, North Andover ramped up their defensive intensity, forcing seven Methuen turnovers in the fourth quarter.
Senior Jackie Rogers started the comeback with a free throw, followed by a driving layup down the lane, to cut the lead to 34-28 with 5:50 remaining. Methuen’s Thyanais Santiago answered with a pair of free throws but Martin drained a three-pointer, then scored on a power drive to pull the Scarlet Knights within a point (36-35), with 3:20 remaining.
A minute later, Rogers drilled a three-pointer from the top of the arc to tie the game, 38-38.
Pfeil answered with her fourth three-pointer of the game but Martin came right back down the court with a driving layup, then later hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 41-all with 1:05 left in regulation.
Methuen looked to get the ball into the hands of Pfeil in the final minute but the North Andover defense had her locked down. A baseline floater came up short and Rogers pulled down the rebound with 33.7 seconds remaining, giving North Andover a chance to set up for the final shot and setting up Martin’s heroics.
After Martin’s hoop put the Knights up 43-41, Methuen had a final chance but Pfeil’s desperation heave just inside the halfcourt line was off the mark as time expired.
“It was a great game, I thought it was the best game I’ve seen in the tournament,” said Middlemiss. “We controlled the game for a stretch but in the end they made a few more plays than we did. They’re a great team, really well coached. We’re young and we’re still learning.”
The game had all the earmarks of a classic MVC battle. The Rangers and Knights each played aggressive man-to-man defense, challenging every ball handler and unwilling to concede even the deepest of shots. Both clubs left plenty of sweat and some blood on the court. Martin played the final two minutes with a plug in her left nostril to stop a nosebleed (her second in two games) and Methuen point guard Brooke Tardugno (7 points) sustained a cut on her leg that needed to be patched up.
Neither missed even a second of game action.
Andover 63, Pentucket 44
Senior guard Amelia Hanscom dropped in 16 points to lead Andover High past fellow state power Pentucket. The Golden Warriors took control from the opening tap, jumping out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and building a 15-point cushion (32-17) by halftime.
“Credit to coach (John) McNamara’s team. They really made us game plan for today,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “I thought we came out well, we executed and we had talked a lot about not being complacent because we knew they were going to come playing hard.”
Andover used their substantial size advantage to dominate the paint. Senior center Anna Foley had 11 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked six shots. For the game, the Golden Knights held a 36-19 edge on the glass.
Pentucket changed its offensive approach in the second half, working the ball around the perimeter and using off-ball screens to free shooters beyond the arc. For a time, the strategy worked. Three-pointers by Alyssa Thompson (6 points) and Abby Dube (7 points) cut the Andover lead from 17 points to 10 (40-30) with 3:25 to play in the third quarter.
“They definitely adjusted and course corrected midway through the game, as any well-coached team does. They were hitting us with screens every which way,” said Hibino. “We need to close better and communicate better out there.”
But Andover had too many weapons. A 3-point play by Foley and a strong baseline drive by junior point guard Michaela Buckley put the Knights firmly in command. The Knights settled matters with a 9-1 run to open the fourth quarter, building their biggest lead, 55-34.
Buckley had an impactful all-around game, with 10 points and four assists. She also had five steals to anchor a Knights’ defense that forced 22 turnovers. But her defining play came with 1:15 left in the game when, despite Andover comfortably ahead by 19, she drew an offensive foul along the baseline, bringing the Andover bench to its feet.
